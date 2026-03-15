Karnataka Bypolls: Bagalkot, Davanagere South To Vote On April 9, Results On May 4
Senior Congress leader HY Meti's death necessitated polls in Bagalkot. The Davanagere South seat was left vacant following the demise of veteran politician Shamanur Shivashankarappa.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced that by-elections to two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka — Bagalkot and Davanagere South — will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced the dates during a press conference in New Delhi. The by-elections are part of a wider round of Assembly bypolls taking place across several states. However, the electoral contest will be limited to these two constituencies in Karnataka.
According to the election schedule, the official notification for the bypolls will be issued on March 16, and candidates can file their nominations until March 24. The scrutiny of nominations will follow as per election rules, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations has been fixed for March 26. The Commission said the process will follow the standard election timeline before polling takes place in April.
The deaths of the sitting legislators from both constituencies necessitated the by-elections. The Bagalkot Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of HY Meti, a senior Congress leader. The Davanagere South seat became vacant after the demise of veteran politician Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who had been one of the most influential political figures in the region. Fresh polls were announced to ensure continued representation of the constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.
Ticket Race Intensifies
Despite being in two seats, the bypolls have triggered political activity. In Davanagere South, ticket distribution has become a challenge for both the Congress and the BJP.
The BJP, which hopes to win the seat, had earlier witnessed internal differences among aspirants. However, several party leaders recently appeared together and said they would work unitedly for whoever is chosen as the candidate. BJP aspirants BG Ajaykumar, Yashwanthrao Jadhav, Srinivas Dasakariyappa, Rajanahalli Shivakumar and Devaramane Shivakumar addressed a joint press conference and said they would support the party's decision.
In Congress, leaders from the Muslim community have demanded representation in Davanagere South. The family of the late leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa has also expressed its desire that the ticket should remain within the family.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Khalid, son of district Muslim leader and AICC Youth Wing secretary Syed Saifulla, has also emerged as a ticket aspirant. He recently organised a large iftar gathering while seeking support for his candidature.
Samarth Shamanur, son of minister SS Mallikarjun, is also aspiring for the ticket. His presence at the iftar drew attention within party circles.
In Bagalkot as well, competition among ticket aspirants from different parties is intensifying, and the final candidates are expected to be announced soon as the election process moves forward.
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