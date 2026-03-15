ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Bypolls: Bagalkot, Davanagere South To Vote On April 9, Results On May 4

New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced that by-elections to two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka — Bagalkot and Davanagere South — will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced the dates during a press conference in New Delhi. The by-elections are part of a wider round of Assembly bypolls taking place across several states. However, the electoral contest will be limited to these two constituencies in Karnataka.

According to the election schedule, the official notification for the bypolls will be issued on March 16, and candidates can file their nominations until March 24. The scrutiny of nominations will follow as per election rules, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations has been fixed for March 26. The Commission said the process will follow the standard election timeline before polling takes place in April.

The deaths of the sitting legislators from both constituencies necessitated the by-elections. The Bagalkot Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of HY Meti, a senior Congress leader. The Davanagere South seat became vacant after the demise of veteran politician Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who had been one of the most influential political figures in the region. Fresh polls were announced to ensure continued representation of the constituencies in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Ticket Race Intensifies

Despite being in two seats, the bypolls have triggered political activity. In Davanagere South, ticket distribution has become a challenge for both the Congress and the BJP.