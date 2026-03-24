ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Bypolls 2026: Congress Decision Fuels Protest, Boycott Calls From Muslims In Davangere South

Bengaluru: Ahead of the April 9 by-election, Congress stares at growing discontent in Karnataka's Davangere South assembly constituency as a section of the Muslim community opposes the party's choice of candidate. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

The controversy centres around the party's decision to field 27-year-old Samarth Mallikarjun, son of Mines and Geology Minister SS Mallikarjun and part of a political family that has represented the constituency for decades. The decision triggered protests among local Muslim leaders and workers, who say their demand for representation has been overlooked.

While several community leaders have openly criticised the move, some described the Congress as "anti-minority" and accused the party leadership of ignoring repeated appeals. The dissatisfaction has also led to discussions within the community about distancing from Congress in the election.

Rebel Candidate and Internal Strain

The situation has been further complicated by the entry of a rebel candidate from within Congress. Party leader Sadiq Pailwan has filed his nomination as an independent, expressing disappointment over not being considered. "I have been demanding a Congress ticket since 2013. The leaders of minorities and backward classes who are strong in the constituency are being consciously neglected. I am entering the fray on the demand of the voters," he said.

Despite the unrest, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have backed Samarth Mallikarjun's candidature. Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the party would retain the seat, stating that internal differences would be resolved. "There is no confusion in the party. One person has filed a nomination as a rebel. We are talking to him," Shivakumar said, indicating efforts to manage dissent.

Political analyst Hares Siddiqui. (ETV Bharat)

"There is considerable dissatisfaction within the Muslim community over the denial of a ticket to a Muslim candidate, especially given the community's significant voting presence in the constituency. However, the party has taken its decision, and we will abide by it," Karnataka Youth Congress leader Ibrahim Khaleelullah said.

The party leadership also attempted to present unity during the nomination filing, where senior leaders accompanied the candidate.