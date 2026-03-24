Karnataka Bypolls 2026: Congress Decision Fuels Protest, Boycott Calls From Muslims In Davangere South
While several community leaders have openly criticised the move, some have described the Congress as "anti-minority" and accused the party leadership of ignoring repeated appeals.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Bengaluru: Ahead of the April 9 by-election, Congress stares at growing discontent in Karnataka's Davangere South assembly constituency as a section of the Muslim community opposes the party's choice of candidate. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.
The controversy centres around the party's decision to field 27-year-old Samarth Mallikarjun, son of Mines and Geology Minister SS Mallikarjun and part of a political family that has represented the constituency for decades. The decision triggered protests among local Muslim leaders and workers, who say their demand for representation has been overlooked.
While several community leaders have openly criticised the move, some described the Congress as "anti-minority" and accused the party leadership of ignoring repeated appeals. The dissatisfaction has also led to discussions within the community about distancing from Congress in the election.
Rebel Candidate and Internal Strain
The situation has been further complicated by the entry of a rebel candidate from within Congress. Party leader Sadiq Pailwan has filed his nomination as an independent, expressing disappointment over not being considered. "I have been demanding a Congress ticket since 2013. The leaders of minorities and backward classes who are strong in the constituency are being consciously neglected. I am entering the fray on the demand of the voters," he said.
Despite the unrest, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have backed Samarth Mallikarjun's candidature. Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the party would retain the seat, stating that internal differences would be resolved. "There is no confusion in the party. One person has filed a nomination as a rebel. We are talking to him," Shivakumar said, indicating efforts to manage dissent.
"There is considerable dissatisfaction within the Muslim community over the denial of a ticket to a Muslim candidate, especially given the community's significant voting presence in the constituency. However, the party has taken its decision, and we will abide by it," Karnataka Youth Congress leader Ibrahim Khaleelullah said.
The party leadership also attempted to present unity during the nomination filing, where senior leaders accompanied the candidate.
However, it is learnt that several Muslim leaders had lobbied for a candidate from their community, citing assurances allegedly made during the 2023 Assembly elections. Names, including that of former Waqf Board chairman Anwar Basha, were reportedly suggested by BZ Zameer Khan but not accepted by the party high command.
Community Leaders Call for Unity, Boycott Option Discussed
Political analyst Hares Siddiqui pointed to the electoral significance of the Muslim votes in Davangere South. He noted that in the 2023 election, Congress secured a margin of over 27,000 votes, which he attributed largely to consolidated Muslim support. "Remove those votes, and Congress loses the seat. The community that provides the margin receives no representation. This is not an oversight but a pattern," Siddiqui said.
He added that the outcome of the bypoll could depend on whether the Muslim community votes in a unified manner. "If over 80,000 votes are consolidated behind one candidate, it can exceed the winning threshold. If fragmented, it benefits others," he said, urging the community to act strategically.
Social activist Syed Mohammed Iqbal also voiced concern over what he described as a lack of recognition of the community's political strength. He questioned the absence of a Muslim candidate despite the constituency having a large Muslim electorate. "How long will the community be ignored and its leadership weakened?" Iqbal asked, calling for discussions among community leaders and youth organisations to decide the next course of action.
Iqbal went further to suggest a possible boycott of the election. "It is better to remain silent than to split votes among different parties. We must sit together and take a collective decision," he said, adding that the community should demonstrate its political weight.
Data from the constituency shows that out of 2.34 lakh voters, minorities account for over 99,000 votes, with Muslims forming the largest segment at nearly 88,000. This makes them the single largest voting bloc, ahead of OBC, SC/ST, and Lingayat communities.
Meanwhile, Muslim-led parties such as the Social Democratic Party of India and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have also fielded candidates, raising the possibility of a split in votes.
With multiple candidates in the fray and visible discontent within Congress ranks, the Davangere South by-election is shaping up to be a closely watched contest, where community dynamics and voter consolidation could play a decisive role.
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