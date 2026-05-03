Karnataka By-poll Results To Have Bearing On Future Electoral Battles
The high-stake elections to both Davangere South and Bagalkot constituencies were marked by complex caste equations and intense campaigning.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Bengaluru: All eyes are focused on the results of the two key assembly by-elections in Karnataka, the counting for which will be held on May 4. The high-stake elections to both Davangere South and Bagalkot constituencies were marked by complex caste equations and intense campaigning.
Considered a Congress stronghold for a long time, Davangere South witnessed unusual political turbulence this time. The seat that fell vacant following the death of veteran leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa has traditionally seen the Congress dominate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to register a win here.
However, this by-election has introduced new variables. The Congress fielded Samarth Shamanur, grandson of the deceased MLA, while the BJP nominated Srinivas Dasakaraiyappa. The constituency, which went to polls, on April 9, recorded a voter turnout of 68.43%.
A key factor in the contest was the significant Muslim electorate, which is estimated at over 75,000 voters who have historically played the role of kingmakers. However, there are indications of fragmentation within the community vote this time, with as many as 14 Muslim candidates in the fray, including independents and nominees of smaller parties like Social Democratic Party of India’s (SDPI) Afsar Kodlipete.
Political observers say Congress may face challenges due to internal dissent over ticket distribution. Several minority leaders had sought the ticket, and the decision to field Samarth Shamanur had reportedly triggered resentment. "There was a strong demand to field a candidate from the Muslim community after Shivashankarappa’s passing," said a local political observer.
Though rebel candidate Sadik Pailwan eventually withdrew from the race after persuasion by the party leaders, concerns over vote division persist.
But despite these challenges, the Congress mounted an aggressive campaign with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and several senior ministers camping in the constituency. The BJP, too, deployed its top leadership including B.S. Yediyurappa, B.Y. Vijayendra and Basavaraj Bommai in a bid to break the Congress’s long standing hold on the seat.
With 25 candidates in the fray and complex caste arithmetic involving Lingayats, Muslims, Scheduled Castes (SCs), and other communities, the outcome remains unpredictable. The counting will take place at the DRR School in Davangere.
Meanwhile, the Bagalkot by-election was necessitated by the demise of Congress MLA HY Meti. The party fielded his son Umesh Meti while banking on sympathy and continuity. The BJP went on to give another chance to Veeranna Charantimath who had lost in the previous polls.
This constituency recorded a turnout of around 68% with over 1.78 lakh votes cast. Here too, both parties left no stone unturned in campaigning.
The Congress campaign leaned heavily on its welfare guarantees and sought to mobilise women voters with senior leaders, including Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, and G. Parameshwara addressing rallies. The party also deployed caste-based outreach strategies by sending community leaders and ministers into the field.
The BJP, on the other hand, focused on consolidating Lingayat votes and attacking the state government’s performance. Leaders like BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar led the campaign. The internal differences appeared to have eased with leaders like Murugesh Nirani and P.H. Pujari working in coordination.
A crucial factor this time could be the reduced impact of rebel votes. In the previous election, an independent candidate from the Charantimath family had secured around 10,000 votes, which hurt the BJP’s chances. Party leaders are hopeful of a significant portion of those votes returning to the BJP fold.