ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka By-poll Results To Have Bearing On Future Electoral Battles

Bengaluru: All eyes are focused on the results of the two key assembly by-elections in Karnataka, the counting for which will be held on May 4. The high-stake elections to both Davangere South and Bagalkot constituencies were marked by complex caste equations and intense campaigning.

Considered a Congress stronghold for a long time, Davangere South witnessed unusual political turbulence this time. The seat that fell vacant following the death of veteran leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa has traditionally seen the Congress dominate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to register a win here.

However, this by-election has introduced new variables. The Congress fielded Samarth Shamanur, grandson of the deceased MLA, while the BJP nominated Srinivas Dasakaraiyappa. The constituency, which went to polls, on April 9, recorded a voter turnout of 68.43%.

A key factor in the contest was the significant Muslim electorate, which is estimated at over 75,000 voters who have historically played the role of kingmakers. However, there are indications of fragmentation within the community vote this time, with as many as 14 Muslim candidates in the fray, including independents and nominees of smaller parties like Social Democratic Party of India’s (SDPI) Afsar Kodlipete.

Political observers say Congress may face challenges due to internal dissent over ticket distribution. Several minority leaders had sought the ticket, and the decision to field Samarth Shamanur had reportedly triggered resentment. "There was a strong demand to field a candidate from the Muslim community after Shivashankarappa’s passing," said a local political observer.

Though rebel candidate Sadik Pailwan eventually withdrew from the race after persuasion by the party leaders, concerns over vote division persist.

But despite these challenges, the Congress mounted an aggressive campaign with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and several senior ministers camping in the constituency. The BJP, too, deployed its top leadership including B.S. Yediyurappa, B.Y. Vijayendra and Basavaraj Bommai in a bid to break the Congress’s long standing hold on the seat.