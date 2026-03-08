Karnataka Budget 2026: Minority Leaders Question Allocation; Seek Transparency In Fund Release, Utilisation
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented the Karnataka budget 2026-27 with a total outlay of over Rs 4.48 lakh crore.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
Bengaluru: Minority leaders in Karnataka have raised concern about the adequacy of allocations in the state's budget for the year 2026-27 while also questioning the implementation of earlier commitments.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 17th State Budget in the Karnataka Assembly on Friday, March 6, 2026 with a total outlay of over Rs 4.48 lakh crore for the financial year 2026–27.
Concerns over minority allocation
Syed Ashraf, former political secretary to a Prime Minister, said the allocation for the Muslim community remains disproportionately low when compared with the community’s population in the state. He pointed out that less than one percent of the total budget has been earmarked for minorities.
“Based on the Muslim population, at least five percent of the total budget should be allocated. This time around Rs 4,790 crore has been announced for minorities, which is about one percent of the total budget,” Ashraf said.
He also questioned the implementation of allocations announced in previous budgets. According to him, around Rs 4,500 to Rs 4,600 crore had been earmarked for minorities earlier, but less than half of the amount was reportedly released.
“Only about 50 percent of the funds were released, and even the utilisation of that amount is unclear. If a budget allocation is made, the funds must actually be released and used for development,” he said.
Ashraf stressed that allocations for minorities are meant for development and welfare and should not be treated as a religious issue. “These funds are for education, employment and development. Every community receives allocations from the government. There is no reason to single out Muslims and create controversy,” he said.
Questions over utilisation and transparency
Ashraf also raised questions about the utilisation of minority welfare funds and the responsibility of departments handling the schemes.
“Once a new budget is presented, unspent funds from the previous year often lapse. Ministers and officials must ensure that the funds are fully utilised,” he said, adding that transparency is necessary if funds remain unreleased.
He criticised the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party for questioning allocations for Muslims. “When a secular government provides some allocation for minority welfare, it is opposed and portrayed as appeasement. But these funds are meant for development and social upliftment,” he said.
At the same time, Ashraf thanked the Chief Minister for making an allocation for minority welfare but urged the government to ensure that the full amount announced in the budget is released.
Welfare Party criticises lack of new schemes
Advocate Taher Hussain, president of the Welfare Party of India in Karnataka, said the budget fails to introduce new initiatives for minorities and largely continues existing programmes.
He described the budget as disappointing for minority communities. “The schemes, allocations and initiatives announced earlier have mostly been continued, but there are no major new programmes for the economic or educational development of minorities,” Hussain said.
He also pointed to the poor condition of minority educational institutions such as Morarji Desai and Maulana Azad schools. “Many of these schools are in a dilapidated condition. There should have been concrete steps and budgetary support to improve their infrastructure,” he said.
According to Hussain, the budget reflects a lack of serious commitment to minority welfare. “This gives the impression that minorities are treated mainly as a vote bank. There is disappointment among the community because their real needs have not been addressed,” he said.
Despite these concerns, the budget includes several proposals for minority welfare, including new hostels, residential schools, skill and entrepreneurship schemes, laptop assistance for students, and development of waqf properties under public-private partnerships.
However, community leaders say the effectiveness of these measures will depend on proper release and utilisation of funds in the coming financial year.
