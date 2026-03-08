ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Budget 2026: Minority Leaders Question Allocation; Seek Transparency In Fund Release, Utilisation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks during the Karnataka State Budget session in the Assembly at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru, on Friday, March 06, 2026. ( IANS )

Bengaluru: Minority leaders in Karnataka have raised concern about the adequacy of allocations in the state's budget for the year 2026-27 while also questioning the implementation of earlier commitments.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his 17th State Budget in the Karnataka Assembly on Friday, March 6, 2026 with a total outlay of over Rs 4.48 lakh crore for the financial year 2026–27.

Concerns over minority allocation

Syed Ashraf, former political secretary to a Prime Minister, said the allocation for the Muslim community remains disproportionately low when compared with the community’s population in the state. He pointed out that less than one percent of the total budget has been earmarked for minorities.

“Based on the Muslim population, at least five percent of the total budget should be allocated. This time around Rs 4,790 crore has been announced for minorities, which is about one percent of the total budget,” Ashraf said.

He also questioned the implementation of allocations announced in previous budgets. According to him, around Rs 4,500 to Rs 4,600 crore had been earmarked for minorities earlier, but less than half of the amount was reportedly released.

“Only about 50 percent of the funds were released, and even the utilisation of that amount is unclear. If a budget allocation is made, the funds must actually be released and used for development,” he said.

Ashraf stressed that allocations for minorities are meant for development and welfare and should not be treated as a religious issue. “These funds are for education, employment and development. Every community receives allocations from the government. There is no reason to single out Muslims and create controversy,” he said.

Questions over utilisation and transparency

Ashraf also raised questions about the utilisation of minority welfare funds and the responsibility of departments handling the schemes.