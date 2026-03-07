ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Budget 2026: Industry Leaders Flag Infrastructure, Skill And Financing Gaps

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrives to present the State Budget at the Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Friday. ( ANI )

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday presented his record 17th state budget, outlining a Rs 4.48 lakh crore spending plan for the financial year 2026–27. He also announced several initiatives to strengthen commerce, industry and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Industry leaders welcomed measures aimed at improving the ease of doing business and expanding industrial infrastructure, but also pointed to gaps related to infrastructure, skill development and financing support for smaller enterprises.

Industrial representatives from the Peenya industrial belt said several long-standing infrastructure issues remain unresolved.

Former president of the Peenya Industries Association, Shivakumar, said key demands of industries in the Peenya industrial area remain unaddressed.

“Stakeholders in the industrial area had expected concrete measures for infrastructure development. But nothing has been spelt out in the budget, leaving all of us hugely disappointed,” he said.

He pointed out that industries have been seeking a common effluent treatment plant for more than 15 years.

According to the association, about 13,500 industries operate across the 50 square kilometre Peenya industrial area, including nearly 800 chemical and electroplating units that require proper waste treatment facilities.

“For more than a decade, industries have been demanding a common effluent treatment plant. Unfortunately, this budget has not addressed that long-pending requirement,” Shivakumar said.

He also said micro and small entrepreneurs expected better support. “The industrial policy mandates allocation of 30 per cent of smaller plots to micro and small entrepreneurs, but it has not been implemented effectively. We had also expected a four per cent interest rate support for KSFC loans, but no funds have been earmarked in the budget,” he added.