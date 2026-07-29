ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka BJP To Protest Against Release Of Cauvery Water To Tamil Nadu On Friday

Shivamogga: The BJP's Karnataka unit has decided to hold a protest in Mandya on Friday to prevent the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons, Vijayendra said the state BJP will hold a protest to protect the interests of farmers in the Cauvery region and urged local farmers' associations to support it.

"The direction given by the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) has caused great pain to the farmers. The CM had called on farmers in the Cauvery command area not to start sowing. However, to please the Tamil Nadu CM, water was released overnight. Don't you know that there is a drought? There is 17.39 TMC of water. If water is released daily as per yesterday's decision, where should the farmers in the Cauvery basin go?" B Y Vijayendra asked.

He accused Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of playing with the lives of farmers in the Cauvery basin. He suggested the CM immediately file a review petition before CWMA to reconsider its direction.

Protests in Chamarajanagar against release of water