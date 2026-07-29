Karnataka BJP To Protest Against Release Of Cauvery Water To Tamil Nadu On Friday
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra suggested the CM immediately file a review petition before CWMA against direction to release water
Published : July 29, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Shivamogga: The BJP's Karnataka unit has decided to hold a protest in Mandya on Friday to prevent the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said on Wednesday.
Speaking to media persons, Vijayendra said the state BJP will hold a protest to protect the interests of farmers in the Cauvery region and urged local farmers' associations to support it.
"The direction given by the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) has caused great pain to the farmers. The CM had called on farmers in the Cauvery command area not to start sowing. However, to please the Tamil Nadu CM, water was released overnight. Don't you know that there is a drought? There is 17.39 TMC of water. If water is released daily as per yesterday's decision, where should the farmers in the Cauvery basin go?" B Y Vijayendra asked.
He accused Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of playing with the lives of farmers in the Cauvery basin. He suggested the CM immediately file a review petition before CWMA to reconsider its direction.
Protests in Chamarajanagar against release of water
Farmers' organizations and pro-Kannada activists who held a series of protests in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday demanding that Cauvery water should not be released to Tamil Nadu, vented their anger by blocking the road.
The members of the State Farmers' Association protested by blocking the road at Doddarayapete Circle in Chamarajanagar demanding that the state government not follow the CWMA's order. They also demanded that the Karnataka government file an appeal, present the facts regarding ground reality, and not release water for any reason.
Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he will appeal against the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) order to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days despite the dire situation of severe drought.
Speaking to media persons at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday, he said an appeal will be filed with the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) challenging the recommendation given by the CWRC. He said that he will discuss the matter with legal experts.
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