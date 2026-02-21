ETV Bharat / state

Lokayukta Catches Karnataka BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Taking Rs 5 Lakh Bribe

BJP MLA Chandru Lamani was caught during a Lokayukta raid at a hospital in Lakshmeshwar. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Bengaluru: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karnataka was caught by the state Lokayukta police on Saturday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a contractor through his personal staff.

Chandru Lamani, BJP MLA from the Shirahatti constituency in Gadag district, was caught at a hospital in Lakshmeshwar town that he owns, following a complaint filed earlier by contractor Vijay Pujar. The Lokayukta police conducted the operation on Saturday.

The MLA’s personal assistants, Guru and Manjunath, were also taken into custody at the time for allegedly accepting the cash.

All three are currently being questioned by the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) in Gadag.