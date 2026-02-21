Lokayukta Catches Karnataka BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Taking Rs 5 Lakh Bribe
Lamani was caught by the Lokayukta accepting the alleged bribe from a contractor, after having demanded Rs 11 lakh.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Bengaluru: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karnataka was caught by the state Lokayukta police on Saturday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a contractor through his personal staff.
Chandru Lamani, BJP MLA from the Shirahatti constituency in Gadag district, was caught at a hospital in Lakshmeshwar town that he owns, following a complaint filed earlier by contractor Vijay Pujar. The Lokayukta police conducted the operation on Saturday.
The MLA’s personal assistants, Guru and Manjunath, were also taken into custody at the time for allegedly accepting the cash.
All three are currently being questioned by the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police (SP) in Gadag.
According to Lokayukta officials, first-time MLA Lamani, a medical professional, had allegedly demanded a commission of Rs 11 lakh from Pujar to facilitate a contract worth Rs 1 crore for the construction of a retention wall for a road-cum-bridge project.
Unwilling to comply with the demand, the contractor approached the Lokayukta police and filed a complaint. Acting on the complaint, officials laid a trap. As per the plan, Pujar agreed to pay the commission, and the first instalment of Rs 5 lakh was handed over to the MLA’s personal assistants at the hospital, where the Lokayukta team conducted the raid.
Lamani is the second sitting BJP MLA from Karnataka to be caught red-handed by Lokayukta police while allegedly accepting a bribe. In 2009, then MLA from Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), N Sampangi, was arrested while accepting Rs 5 lakh from a businessman to allegedly close a police case related to a land dispute. Sampangi was arrested from the Legislators’ House in Bengaluru.
Also Read: