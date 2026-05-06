ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka BJP MLA BP Harish Faces Arrest In 2023 Caste Abuse Case

Bengaluru: A special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru has issued an arrest warrant against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA BP Harish in connection with a caste abuse case. The warrant comes as the legislator failed to appear before the court despite repeated summons.

Special Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat has directed the police to ensure Harish’s presence and produce him before the court on May 7, placing the MLA under threat of arrest.

The case stems from a complaint that dates back to 2023, alleging that Harish made derogatory remarks against members of the Dalit community during a public interaction with civic workers after the declaration of the Assembly election results. The complaint was lodged by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader D. Hanumanthappa at the Harihar Town Police Station, leading to the registration of a case under relevant provisions related to caste-based insults.