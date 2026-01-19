ETV Bharat / state

BJP Alleges 'Excise Scam' in Karnataka, Demands Minister's Resignation After Officer Caught Taking Rs 25 Lakh Bribe

Bengaluru: A day after Deputy Commissioner of the Karnataka Excise Department, Jagadeesh Naik, was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh, BJP leader and LoP in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, demanded on Sunday that the state Excise Minister, R B Timmapur, should resign in the wake of the corruption in the department.

Along with Naik, two other officials, Superintendent of Excise Thammanna K M and Excise Constable Lakkappa Gani, were also caught by the Karnataka Lokayukta Police. The arrested officials have been accused of demanding Rs 80 lakh to issue CL-7 (Hotels & Boarding Houses) and microbrewery licences.

"Since Timmapur is the Excise Minister, we demand his resignation. If he doesn't step down, then we will be compelled to assume that this is an 80 per cent commission government," Ashoka said in a press conference on Sunday.

He alleged that a massive 'license scam' was going on in the Excise department, with crores of rupees being collected as bribes for the issuance of licences. "Lokayukta officials catching the officer red-handed while taking a bribe for a single licence was proof of this corruption," he said.

Ashoka alleged that since the excise department comes under the finance ministry, and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, is directly responsible for the corruption. Ashoka also played an audio alleging that the Excise Deputy Commissioner Naik was in conversation with the excise minister.