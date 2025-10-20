ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka BJP Accuses Congress Leaders Of 'Fundraising' For Bihar Polls; CM, Deputy Hit Back

Bengaluru: Two BJP MPs from Karnataka on Monday accused the ruling Congress leaders of being involved in 'fundraising' for the Bihar elections, claiming it has led to corruption, with CM and his deputy hitting back at the saffron party.

BJP MPs Jagadish Shettar and B Y Raghavendra made the allegations. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah outright denied the accusation, saying not even "5 paise" has been given to the poll-bound north Indian state, his deputy DK Shivakumar asked if BJP had evidence to back its claims.

"All Ministers in the cabinet have been looting through officials to send the funds for Bihar polls. Officials have been asked to collect money. After gathering money from transfers, now it is being done in the name of renewals. All ministers are collecting money for Bihar polls. It has become their main business," Raghavendra alleged while talking to the media in Shivamogga.

Shettar, a former CM, claimed that Siddaramaiah recently hosted a dinner meeting for his cabinet colleagues in connection with the Bihar polls. "The CM had called each minister separately during the dinner and had discussed with them, and depending upon the departments, the ministers' hold and their strength and capacity, targets were fixed for them to collect money, to send it for Bihar polls," he alleged.