ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Bhadra Forest's 'Hometree', A Local Tourist Attraction

Chikkamagaluru: Deep inside the Western Ghats in Karnataka, running parallel to the Arabian coastline and covered with dense tropical forests, lies the Bhadra Tiger Reserve (earlier called Muthodi Wildlife Sanctuary). Among the many wonders and secrets it holds, one stands tall, piercing through the canopy to announce its presence against the blue sky — reminiscent of the giant Hometree in the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar.

This tree, which is around 300 years old according to Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) Kadeer of the Muthodi range in Bhadra, doesn't have a name. That hasn't stopped its fame from spreading. To the extent that the Chikmagalur Forest Department has stuck a small information plate recounting its history, and built a cement fence around it to prevent hordes of tourists who want to form a chain to hug its base, having heard it takes around 5-6 adults to do so. The department also takes daily care of this teak tree — which stands 30 m (over 100 ft) tall, has a circumference is 5.45 m near the base, and is one of the main attractions of the Bhadra forest — ensuring that staff members patrol the road 3-4 times a day to keep it safe.

Environmental expert Veeresh told ETV Bharat that tourists from all over the state come to this area of the forest just to see this tree. "We are proud that it is in our district," he said.