ETV Bharat / state

'Karnataka Bears 81% of Metro Project Cost': Minister Claims Funding Disparity Ahead Of Pink Line Launch

Bengaluru: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled inauguration of the 7.5-kilometre stretch of the Metro Pink Line, minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday claimed that Karnataka is shouldering a staggering 81 per cent of the financial burden even though the Centre and state are supposed to share project costs in a 50:50 ratio.

Bengaluru's long-awaited Namma Metro Pink Line is set to take a major step forward, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the stretch, running from Kalena Agrahara to Saddagunte Palya, which will be opened for commercial operations from November 14, providing another important addition to the city's expanding public transport network. The announcement was made by Bengaluru Development minister Krishna Byre Gowda at a press conference at Vikas Soudha. The inauguration is expected to mark a significant milestone in Bengaluru's metro expansion, taking the city's operational metro network to around 170 km. Trains every eight minutes

Initially, five trains will operate on the newly opened Pink Line section, with a frequency of one train every eight minutes. Passengers will be able to access interchange facilities at Silk Board Junction and Jayadeva Hospital, connecting the new stretch with other metro corridors.

The minister said train frequency would be increased in the coming days depending on passenger demand and public response.

Three Pink Line stations get new names

Ahead of the inauguration, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved the renaming of three Pink Line stations following requests from the Karnataka government and local residents. The IIMB Metro station will be known as Bilekahalli (IIMB), recognising the locality's historical name. The JP Nagar 4th Stage station will be renamed NS Palya (JP Nagar 4th Stage), while Tavarekere station will become Saddagunte Palya (SG Palya).

The renaming of Bilekahalli station follows demands by local residents, who had sought recognition of the area's original identity. The government has also emphasised the need to retain historical place names and use their complete forms instead of abbreviations. For instance, Krishnarajapuram should be used instead of KR Puram and Mahatma Gandhi Road instead of MG Road. The objective is to help passengers understand the historical and geographical significance of localities.



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