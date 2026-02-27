ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka-Based MRN Group To Revive 96-Year-Old Sasamusa Sugar Mill In Bihar

Patna: Karnataka-based MRN Group has stepped in to revive and operate the famous 96-year-old Sasamusa Sugar Mill in Gopalganj district of Bihar.

The group’s chairman Murugesh R Nirani along with other officials and Bihar sugarcane development department additional chief secretary K Senthil Kumar visited the sugar mill premises on Friday to review its land, machinery and other related issues.

The MRN Group consists of 21 companies functioning in the sphere of energy, sugar production, cement, natural gas, renewable energy, education, banking, retail, agro products and construction.

The move is a part of ‘seven resolves – III’, launched by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the National Democratic Alliance’s landslide victory in the Assembly polls held in November 2025, to ensure holistic development of the state.

As a part of the resolves, the government has decided to revive closed sugar mills and establish 25 new ones to give impetus to industrial development, while also increasing the income of sugarcane farmers. A high-level committee under chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit was constituted in December 2025 to oversee the process.

Established in 1932 when the country was under the British rule, the Sasamusa sugar mill came as a beacon of industrialisation as well as hope for farmers of Gopalganj and the fertile plots along the Gandak river basin in northwestern Bihar. The mill’s financial condition started deteriorating since 2015 and money dues to sugarcane farmers accumulated. The situation further worsened with a 2018 mishap in which nine workers lost their lives, leading to the closure of the mill. Though the factory was restarted for around 10 days in 2019, the operations ceased and it has stayed closed since then.