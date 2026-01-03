ETV Bharat / state

Ballari SP Suspended, Says Siddaramaiah After Violent Clashes Over Installation of Banners In City

A clash broke out in backdrop of the unveiling programme of statue of Valmiki Maharishi at SP Circle, leading to untoward incidents, including stone pelting.

FILE- Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 3, 2026 at 7:50 AM IST

Bengaluru: A day after violent clashes broke out between supporters of BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy and Congress MLA Bharath Reddy, leading to death of a Congress worker and injuries to several others, the district Superintendent of Police Pavan Nejjur was on Friday suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry.

According to a government order, violence erupted on Thursday evening over the installation of banners ahead of unveiling programme of statue of Valmiki Maharishi at SP Circle in Ballari city. Several policemen were also injured in the stone pelting.

"The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Ballari Range, Ballari has recommended appropriate action against Pavan Nejjur, IPS (KN:2016), Superintendent of Police, Ballari District, as the officer did not act effectively to handle the situation and also failed to properly brief the senior officers about the ground situation," it stated.

The decision comes after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered an inquiry into the incident and said he has suspended the district SP. Nejjur had reported on his new appointment as Ballari SP on January 1.

The DG&IGP has also accordingly recommended for necessary action against the officer, the order stated. The order stated that during the period of suspension, the officer shall be paid subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule 4 of All India Service (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

"During the period of suspension, the officer shall not leave the Headquarters, under any circumstances without the written permission of the State Government," it added.

Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has suspended the SP of Ballari district. "I have suspended SP Ballari because he was not present at the spot," he said.

So, far, four FIRs have been registered in connection with the violent clashes, said a senior police official. BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy, former minister Sriramulu, and nine others were booked in connection with the clashes, the official added.

