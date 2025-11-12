Karnataka’s B-Khata To A-Khata Scheme Sees Poor Start: Only 1,169 Applications In First Week
Only 2.6 lakh out of 7.5 lakh B-Khata properties in Bengaluru have been converted to e-Khata, which is mandatory to apply for A-Khata conversion.
Published : November 12, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s much-publicised B-Khata to A-Khata conversion scheme has witnessed a low turnout, with only 1,169 applications submitted in its first week.
The scheme, launched on November 1 by the state government, aims to regularise B-Khata properties across Bengaluru, but early figures show that public participation has been slower than expected.
According to data from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Bengaluru currently has nearly 7.5 lakh B-Khata properties, but only about 2.6 lakh of them have been converted into e-Khata so far. The new scheme requires owners to first obtain an e-Khata before applying for A-Khata conversion, a condition officials believe is delaying participation.
“Till now, 1,169 applications have been received across Bengaluru for A-Khata conversion,” said Munish Mouldgil, Special Commissioner (Admin, Revenue and IT), GBA. “Many owners are yet to complete their e-Khata process, which is mandatory before applying for conversion.”
The distribution of applications so far shows Bengaluru North leading with 334 submissions, followed by West with 327, East with 256, South with 248, and Central with just 4.
Officials say the extra step of securing an e-Khata, combined with the financial burden of conversion fees, could be discouraging applicants. Property owners must pay 5 percent of the government’s guidance value as a conversion fee, along with charges for mutation and map approval.
For instance, converting a property valued at Rs 50 lakh would cost around Rs 2.5 lakh — a figure that many residents see as unaffordable. “The process is time-consuming and the cost is high. People are hesitant to apply,” a senior GBA official explained.
Adding to the confusion, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy recently held a press meet and told residents not to rush to apply, promising that if his party comes to power, conversions would be allowed without paying the 5 percent fee. His statement is believed to have influenced some property owners to wait.
Revenue Expectations by the Government Fall Short
The government had anticipated significant revenue from the regularisation drive. With nearly 8 lakh B-Khata properties within GBA limits, full conversion could potentially bring in over Rs 6,000 crore. However, the slow start has left officials concerned.
In a media address, the GBA Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao acknowledged initial technical issues but said they are being resolved. “Like any new system, there might have been early challenges, but they have been addressed and the process is now smoother,” he said.
The e-Khata, introduced under the government’s e-Swathu initiative, is a digital property record that makes ownership and tax details verifiable online. While the move is expected to improve transparency and streamline records, the transition has not been easy for many citizens, especially those with older or disputed properties.
It is to be noted that the A Khata is an official property record identifying ownership, size, and tax liabilities. A-Khata properties are fully approved and legally compliant, while B-Khata properties often have building deviations or pending approvals, limiting their access to bank loans or resale opportunities.
With just 1,169 applications in the first week, the government’s 100-day target for large-scale conversion appears challenging. Whether citizens will come forward in larger numbers in the coming weeks will depend on how quickly procedural hurdles are eased and whether the cost factor sees any reconsideration.
