Karnataka’s B-Khata To A-Khata Scheme Sees Poor Start: Only 1,169 Applications In First Week

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s much-publicised B-Khata to A-Khata conversion scheme has witnessed a low turnout, with only 1,169 applications submitted in its first week.

The scheme, launched on November 1 by the state government, aims to regularise B-Khata properties across Bengaluru, but early figures show that public participation has been slower than expected.

According to data from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Bengaluru currently has nearly 7.5 lakh B-Khata properties, but only about 2.6 lakh of them have been converted into e-Khata so far. The new scheme requires owners to first obtain an e-Khata before applying for A-Khata conversion, a condition officials believe is delaying participation.

“Till now, 1,169 applications have been received across Bengaluru for A-Khata conversion,” said Munish Mouldgil, Special Commissioner (Admin, Revenue and IT), GBA. “Many owners are yet to complete their e-Khata process, which is mandatory before applying for conversion.”

The distribution of applications so far shows Bengaluru North leading with 334 submissions, followed by West with 327, East with 256, South with 248, and Central with just 4.

Officials say the extra step of securing an e-Khata, combined with the financial burden of conversion fees, could be discouraging applicants. Property owners must pay 5 percent of the government’s guidance value as a conversion fee, along with charges for mutation and map approval.

For instance, converting a property valued at Rs 50 lakh would cost around Rs 2.5 lakh — a figure that many residents see as unaffordable. “The process is time-consuming and the cost is high. People are hesitant to apply,” a senior GBA official explained.