ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Author Assaulted In Madhya Pradesh's Indore After Being Mistaken For Child Kidnapper

Indore: A Karnataka-based author who came to Indore to write a book on the widely discussed Shah Bano Begum case was allegedly assaulted by a mob. It is claimed that Shah Bano’s relatives labelled her a "child kidnapper", triggering panic among locals.

The situation escalated quickly, and the crowd attacked her. However, 15 days later, still no FIR has been registered.

Amid growing rumours of child kidnapping incidents across the country, the Karnataka-based author had travelled to Indore to research and document the Shah Bano case, which had drawn nationwide attention over maintenance rights after divorce. According to reports, she was gathering material related to the case when the incident occurred.

According to allegations, during the recording of statements and collection of material for the book, Shah Bano's relatives allegedly tried to impose a one-sided agreement, demanding a share in the book's earnings. The author refused to accept these conditions. Although an initial round of recording had been completed, tensions escalated into a dispute between both sides. Following this, the relatives accused her of data theft, which further intensified the argument.

The author alleged that Shah Bano's relatives demanded Rs 25 lakh and a 3 per cent share in the book's sales in exchange for sharing research material. She had prepared an agreement, but the relatives allegedly altered it. When she refused their terms, they began calling her a "data thief".