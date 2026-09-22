ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Assembly Unanimously Rejects Kasturirangan ESA Draft, Seeks Fresh Survey

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said environmental protection and the livelihood of farmers must go hand in hand. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has unanimously resolved not to accept the Centre's seventh draft notification on the Kasturirangan Committee recommendations on the Western Ghats in its present form. The House has called for a fresh, ground-level survey and a review of shortcomings in the proposed Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) boundaries.

The Assembly adopted a six-point resolution seeking the constitution of high-level committee headed by a retired judge to examine the Kasturirangan report and recommend suitable modifications. The State Government will also undertake a physical, survey number-wise assessment of areas prposed to be included in the ESA.

Replying to the debate, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said environmental protection and the livelihood of farmers must go hand in hand.

"We need to protect the environment. If there are forests, there is life, and if there are forests, there is rain. At the same time, farmers must also be protected," Shivakumar said.

He said agriculture and horticulture activities should continue as before and that existing roads, hospitals and other public facilities must be protected.

Shivakumar said implementation of the draft in its present form could create difficulties in Uttara Kannada, Mysuru, Belagavi, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

He said the State would seek a scientific survey on the lines of Kerala and pursue legal options if required. Senior advocates will also be engaged to represent Karnataka's position before the Supreme Court.

What The Resolution Says

The resolution states that only notified forest areas and other actual forest areas should be included within the ESA. Agricultural land, horticultural and plantation areas, human habitations and land used for public activities should be excluded.

It calls for a physical, survey number-wise identification and demarcation of forests, settlements, agricultural land, ecologically sensitive areas and other areas of human activity.

Pending issues relating to Bagair Hukum cultivation, forest rights, deemed forests, land grants, appeals and court cases should also be taken into consideration.

The Assembly has sought guidelines for alternative livelihoods and financial assistance for farmers and workers whose economic activities could be affected by ESA restrictions.

Revenue, Forest Officials In Panel

The State Government has decided to constitute a high-level committee headed by a retired judge. It will include Revenue and Forest Department officials, representatives of farming communities and industries, as well as experts and scientists specialising in forests and environmental issues.