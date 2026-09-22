Karnataka Assembly Unanimously Rejects Kasturirangan ESA Draft, Seeks Fresh Survey
The Assembly adopted a six-point resolution seeking the constitution of high-level committee headed by a retired judge to examine Kasturirangan report and recommend suitable modifications.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has unanimously resolved not to accept the Centre's seventh draft notification on the Kasturirangan Committee recommendations on the Western Ghats in its present form. The House has called for a fresh, ground-level survey and a review of shortcomings in the proposed Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) boundaries.
The Assembly adopted a six-point resolution seeking the constitution of high-level committee headed by a retired judge to examine the Kasturirangan report and recommend suitable modifications. The State Government will also undertake a physical, survey number-wise assessment of areas prposed to be included in the ESA.
Replying to the debate, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said environmental protection and the livelihood of farmers must go hand in hand.
"We need to protect the environment. If there are forests, there is life, and if there are forests, there is rain. At the same time, farmers must also be protected," Shivakumar said.
He said agriculture and horticulture activities should continue as before and that existing roads, hospitals and other public facilities must be protected.
Shivakumar said implementation of the draft in its present form could create difficulties in Uttara Kannada, Mysuru, Belagavi, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.
He said the State would seek a scientific survey on the lines of Kerala and pursue legal options if required. Senior advocates will also be engaged to represent Karnataka's position before the Supreme Court.
What The Resolution Says
The resolution states that only notified forest areas and other actual forest areas should be included within the ESA. Agricultural land, horticultural and plantation areas, human habitations and land used for public activities should be excluded.
It calls for a physical, survey number-wise identification and demarcation of forests, settlements, agricultural land, ecologically sensitive areas and other areas of human activity.
Pending issues relating to Bagair Hukum cultivation, forest rights, deemed forests, land grants, appeals and court cases should also be taken into consideration.
The Assembly has sought guidelines for alternative livelihoods and financial assistance for farmers and workers whose economic activities could be affected by ESA restrictions.
Revenue, Forest Officials In Panel
The State Government has decided to constitute a high-level committee headed by a retired judge. It will include Revenue and Forest Department officials, representatives of farming communities and industries, as well as experts and scientists specialising in forests and environmental issues.
The panel will examine the shortcomings in the Kasturirangan report and recommend modifications before Karnataka submits its position to the Centre.
Since the State proposes to conduct a physical, survey number-wise assessment, the Assembly has resolved to seek one year's additional time from the Centre to complete the exercise.
Karnataka has urged the Centre not to finalise the ESA notification during this period. After the State submits its report, the Centre should hold detailed discussions with the Karnataka Government before taking a final decision, the resolution said.
Committees comprising elected representatives will also be formed at the gram panchayat level to assist with ground-level verification.
Assembly Flags Shortcomings
The unanimous resolution rejects, in its present form, the seventh draft ESA notification issued by the Centre on July 27, 2026.
The Assembly said the proposed ESA boundaries include agricultural land, plantations, houses and public facilities along with forest areas, potentially creating difficulties related to construction of houses, division of family property and inheritance.
The House also raised concerns over the use of satellite data without precise ground-level boundaries and survey numbers.
It noted that the draft does not contain specific provisions for financial assistance or alternative livelihood support for people whose economic activities could be affected.
The Assembly further said issues concerning Bagair Hukum cultivation, forest rights, deemed forests, land grants, appeals and pending court cases had not been adequately addressed.
It also questioned the practice of designating an entire village as an ESA when only a portion of the village falls within a forest zone, calling for a more precise scientific assessment.
The resolution seeks a detailed ground-level assessment before final ESA boundaries are determined, while emphasising the need to protect the Western Ghats alongside the livelihoods, property rights and everyday needs of people living in the affected areas.
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