ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Assembly Rejects Kasturirangan Report On Western Ghats In Present Form

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution rejecting the K Kasturirangan report on the conservation of the Western Ghats in its present form. The resolution, passed at the end of a special discussion on the report, urged the Centre to rectify the "deficiencies" in it.

Reading out the resolution in the House, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the Western Ghats in Karnataka constituted an extremely important region from the perspective of the state's natural resources, biodiversity and ecological balance.

"On July 27, 2026, the Government of India issued the seventh draft Environmentally Sensitive Area notification based on the Kasturirangan report, identifying approximately 20,668 square kilometres covering 1,449 villages in 10 districts of Karnataka under the ESA," the resolution said.

It said forest areas, agricultural lands, plantations and houses in the villages had also been included under the ESA, while the boundaries had been determined using satellite data without conducting a joint physical survey.

The resolution said the inclusion of agricultural land, plantations, houses and public infrastructure along with forest areas under the ESA could create problems relating to the construction of houses, division of family property and inheritance.

It said the draft notification did not have precise boundaries based on survey numbers as it was prepared using satellite data. "There are pending issues concerning Bagair Hukum forest rights, deemed forests, land regularisation, appeals and judicial cases," the resolution said.

It said the Kasturirangan report had not proposed special economic assistance or alternative livelihood support for people affected by the ESA restrictions.