ETV Bharat / state

Amid Opposition Walkout, Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Against VB-G RAM G Act

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution against the VB-GRAM G Act amidst a protest by the Opposition BJP and JDS MLAs opposing the resolution.

Karnataka is the second state to pass such a resolution after Punjab. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah moved the resolution on Tuesday, which was passed with voice votes even as Opposition members were on a dharna in the well of the house seeking the resignation of Excise Minister R B Thimmapur over graft charges.

The resolution demanded scrapping of the VB-G RAM G Act and restoration of the MGNREGA Act, claiming the new employment guarantee scheme was anti-poor, anti-working class and anti-panchayat raj system. "MGNREGA, which enabled rural asset creation and self-reliance of the poor, must be restored in its original form as it existed earlier, and this house urges the Union Government to do so," the Chief Minister said.

Siddaramaiah said MGNREGA was the lifeline for the rural poor and had become an inseparable part of them. "By diluting this Act, the Centre has cheated the rural poor," he said and accused the Centre of enacting the new employment guarantee scheme unilaterally without discussing or consulting the state governments, much against the spirit of federalism.

Siddaramaiah said the new Act has taken away the employment rights of the poor and also the powers of gram panchayats in deciding works to be taken in their jurisdiction.