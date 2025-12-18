ETV Bharat / state

In A First, Karnataka Assembly Passes Hate Speech Bill

Belagavi: The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed a bill against hate speech amid a din by BJP MLAs. The Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, the first such law in the country, has a provision for a jail term up to seven years and fine up to Rs one lakh.

It was passed amid din by the BJP MLAs. The bill, cleared by the cabinet on December 4, was presented in the House by Home Minister G Parameshwara on December 10.

The Minister said the provision for 10 years jail term in the event of repeated offence has been reduced to seven years.