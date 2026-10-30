ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Church Challenges Congress Over Unfulfilled Poll Promises: Scrap Anti-Conversion, Cow Slaughter Laws; Seeks Hate Speech Legislation

Bengaluru: Three years after coming to power promising to repeal controversial laws introduced by the previous BJP government, the Congress government in Karnataka has yet to act on its commitments concerning the anti-conversion and anti-cow slaughter legislations, Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado has said.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, Bishop Machado and Karnataka Rajya Muslim Okkoota (KRMO) convener Mohammed Yahya Damudi urged the state government to translate its electoral promises into legislative action. They also called for stronger measures against hate speech, protection of religious minorities and other vulnerable communities, and safeguards against the exclusion of eligible voters from electoral rolls.

Bishop Machado said the Congress had promised in its election manifesto to repeal the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, but had failed to honour the commitment despite having the necessary numbers in the Assembly since July last year.

He expressed hope that the government would withdraw the legislation during the forthcoming winter session in Belagavi, arguing that it had created an atmosphere of suspicion around religious identity and practices, particularly among Christians. He also raised concerns over its implications for the freedom of conscience guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution.

Bishop Machado said the government's reported indications of reducing fines and prison terms or amending the controversial laws would not address their fundamental concerns.

Using a metaphor, he described such an approach as "removing a snake's teeth but leaving it in the room", insisting that the laws should be repealed in their entirety.

He also called for a comprehensive law to address hate speech and crimes targeting Christians, Muslims, Dalits and other vulnerable communities. Timely investigations, prosecution and accountability were essential to prevent intimidation, communal hostility and violence, he said.

Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado and Karnataka Rajya Muslim Okkoota convener Mohammed Yahya Damudi and others urged Karnataka government called for stronger measures against hate speech, protection of religious minorities and other vulnerable communities. (ETV Bharat)

Anti-Cow Slaughter Law Affects Farmers Too

On the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, Bishop Machado argued that its impact extended beyond the Muslim community.

"Farmers face difficulties maintaining ageing and unproductive cattle, while 'gaushalas' lack sufficient capacity to accommodate abandoned animals," he said. "Repealing the legislation would therefore benefit farmers, Muslims and Dalits, rather than addressing the concerns of only one community."

Bishop Machado urged the government to focus on the hardships faced by ordinary people instead of retaining policies that add to their difficulties.