ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Alert On SIR Process, Seeks To Avoid 'Bengal-Like' Controversies

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara, speaking to the media on Saturday, said, “In our state as well, the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) process will begin. We also need to be careful. Anything that happened in West Bengal should not be allowed here."

"This is our opinion, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already held a meeting regarding the matter. Mapping has already been completed in some places, while in others it is still pending,” he said.

He said, “Yesterday, I was invited to a meeting regarding the SIR, but I could not attend due to various reasons. In West Bengal, many people claim that the government lost power because of alleged SIR manipulation. Analysts say that due to such manipulation, the BJP won nearly 100 seats by margins of around 5,000 votes.”

"This should not be allowed in Karnataka and we are careful," he added. “Probably, there will be more clarity after a few days. Once the process is completed fully, a clear picture will emerge,” he added.

“We have already given instructions to our party workers and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) regarding monitoring the process and holding discussions with Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Additions and deletions in the voter list have to be monitored carefully. The party has conveyed all these directions to the BLAs, and they will carry out the work,” he stated.