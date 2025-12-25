ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Accident: 'Tried to Control on Seeing the Truck Approaching, but Failed', Says Bus Driver

Chitradurga: The driver of the bus that met with an accident, in which at least nine people were killed in this district on Thursday, said that he tried to control his vehicle on seeing the overspeeding truck approaching from the opposite direction, but couldn't.

At least nine people were killed when a speeding container truck crashed into a private luxury sleeper bus, which caught fire under the impact, near Hiriyur here at 2 am on Thursday, a senior police official said.

"The truck came from the other side of the road divider and hit. It was overspeeding. I was maintaining the speed of 60-70 (km/hr) at that time. I saw the vehicle coming from the front. I know only the vehicle (truck) hitting the bus, after that I don't know what happened and how I was brought out," Rafiq, the bus driver who is undergoing treatment, told reporters.