Led by AAP State Secretary Usha Mohan, several women office-bearers of the party visited the Commission’s office and submitted a formal complaint.

AAP Files Complaint With Karnataka Women’s Commission Seeking Withdrawal Of Toxic Teaser (Photo: Film Poster)
Published : January 12, 2026 at 5:31 PM IST

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission. They are demanding the withdrawal of the teaser of actor Yash’s upcoming film Toxic, alleging that it is inappropriate for public viewing, particularly for women and children.

Led by AAP State Secretary Usha Mohan, several women office-bearers of the party visited the Commission’s office and submitted a formal complaint. They urged the Commission to issue directions to the film’s producers to immediately withdraw the teaser.

Usha Mohan alleged that the teaser contains obscene and adult visuals that are harmful to society. “The scenes shown in the teaser are detrimental to the mental and social well-being of women and children. The teaser was released without any age restriction, which has affected the dignity of women and insulted Karnataka’s rich cultural values,” she said.

She further appealed to the Commission to intervene at the earliest and ensure that the teaser is removed from all social media platforms. The AAP leader also urged the Commission to direct the State Government and the police to take appropriate action in the matter.

The Toxic teaser, released on January 8, has garnered over 220 million views within a week and quickly went viral online. While it received widespread attention for its bold visuals, including a controversial car sequence depicting sexual intimacy, it also attracted sharp criticism from sections of social media users. Critics have termed the scenes unnecessary, sensational, and accused the makers of objectifying women, even as others praised the teaser for its audacity and cinematic style.

