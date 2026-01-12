ETV Bharat / state

AAP Files Complaint With Karnataka Women’s Commission Seeking Withdrawal Of Toxic Teaser

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission. They are demanding the withdrawal of the teaser of actor Yash’s upcoming film Toxic, alleging that it is inappropriate for public viewing, particularly for women and children.

Led by AAP State Secretary Usha Mohan, several women office-bearers of the party visited the Commission’s office and submitted a formal complaint. They urged the Commission to issue directions to the film’s producers to immediately withdraw the teaser.

Usha Mohan alleged that the teaser contains obscene and adult visuals that are harmful to society. “The scenes shown in the teaser are detrimental to the mental and social well-being of women and children. The teaser was released without any age restriction, which has affected the dignity of women and insulted Karnataka’s rich cultural values,” she said.