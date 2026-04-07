Karnataka: 62-Year-Old Man Survives 3 Days In Well In Udupi, Rescued In Dramatic Operation
The elderly man survived 72 hours in a well; the discovery was linked to delayed gas delivery, and later rescued by a fire team.
Published : April 7, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Udupi: In a miraculous incident, a 62-year-old man who accidentally fell into a well survived for three days before being rescued in Adi Udupi's Kambalakattu area.
Srinivasa Acharya (62), a resident of Kambalakattu, fell into a 20-foot-deep water-filled well and struggled between life and death for three days before being rescued.
Acharya, who lives alone, had only recently recovered from health issues. A few days earlier, garbage blocked the well near his house, disrupting the pump's water flow. While pulling up a rope tied to the pump's football pipe, the rope suddenly broke. He lost his balance and fell into the well.
Though submerged in water, he managed to grasp the football pipe and the rope attached to the well. He stayed afloat. He called out for help, but his cries went unheard.
Gas Cylinder Delay Leads To Discovery
The incident surfaced due to an unusual circumstance. Acharya had earlier taken a gas cylinder from an acquaintance, Ganesh, as his own booking was delayed. When Ganesh later needed the cylinder back, he called Acharya, who told him he would return it once his booked cylinder was delivered.
After three to four days, Ganesh reached out to the gas agency seeking urgent delivery. When the delivery staff arrived at Acharya’s house, they found it locked and learned it had remained so for two days. This raised suspicion, prompting Ganesh to ask people living around 90 metres away to check on him.
Found Exhausted Inside Well After Three Days
Locals searched around the house and eventually checked the well, where they found Acharya exhausted, holding onto the pipe and rope for three days. They quickly placed a ladder and asked him to climb up. However, due to severe weakness from not eating and extreme exhaustion, he was unable to do so.
The fire department was alerted, and a team led by firefighters Satish, Ashwin Sanil, Bharat N, Ganesh Vetal, and Mahanthesh rushed to the spot. With the help of locals, they descended into the well and rescued Acharya safely.
He was first admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to the district hospital. He is now recovering well. The rescue operation has been widely appreciated by the public.
Former municipal councillor Vijay Kodavoor said, "This is a rare case. The elderly man lives alone. Interestingly, the gas booking and OTP alert indirectly helped save his life."
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