ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: 62-Year-Old Man Survives 3 Days In Well In Udupi, Rescued In Dramatic Operation

Firefighters rescue an elderly man trapped in a well for 3 days in Udupi. ( ETV Bharat )

Udupi: In a miraculous incident, a 62-year-old man who accidentally fell into a well survived for three days before being rescued in Adi Udupi's Kambalakattu area.

Srinivasa Acharya (62), a resident of Kambalakattu, fell into a 20-foot-deep water-filled well and struggled between life and death for three days before being rescued.

Acharya, who lives alone, had only recently recovered from health issues. A few days earlier, garbage blocked the well near his house, disrupting the pump's water flow. While pulling up a rope tied to the pump's football pipe, the rope suddenly broke. He lost his balance and fell into the well.

Though submerged in water, he managed to grasp the football pipe and the rope attached to the well. He stayed afloat. He called out for help, but his cries went unheard.

Gas Cylinder Delay Leads To Discovery

The incident surfaced due to an unusual circumstance. Acharya had earlier taken a gas cylinder from an acquaintance, Ganesh, as his own booking was delayed. When Ganesh later needed the cylinder back, he called Acharya, who told him he would return it once his booked cylinder was delivered.