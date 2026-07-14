ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka : 3 West Bengal Agents Held For Aiding Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Work At Construction Sites In Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police arrested three manpower agents in connection with the detention of 11 Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally residing at different construction sites in the city.

The arrest follows the detection of Bangladeshi nationals who worked at construction sites which fall under the jurisdiction of Urwa police station.

The arrested middlemen—Moyeddin Islam, Dilawar Hussain, and Rasool—were from West Bengal and brought workers from North India and Bangladesh to Mangaluru. They also helped them get work here, said Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy.