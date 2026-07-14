Karnataka : 3 West Bengal Agents Held For Aiding Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Work At Construction Sites In Mangaluru
The arrested middlemen—Moyeddin Islam, Dilwar Hussain, and Rasool—were from West Bengal and brought workers from North India and Bangladesh to Mangaluru, said police.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police arrested three manpower agents in connection with the detention of 11 Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally residing at different construction sites in the city.
The arrest follows the detection of Bangladeshi nationals who worked at construction sites which fall under the jurisdiction of Urwa police station.
The arrested middlemen—Moyeddin Islam, Dilawar Hussain, and Rasool—were from West Bengal and brought workers from North India and Bangladesh to Mangaluru. They also helped them get work here, said Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy.
While Moideen Islam and Dilawar Hussain were arrested in Mangaluru, Rasool was held in Kolkata. "The DCP of Mangaluru City Law and Order Department (DCP L&O) conducted a joint operation in coordination with the Kolkata Police to nab Rasool," Reddy said.
A special team of the city police has gone to West Bengal to bring Rasool Islam to Mangaluru using a transit warrant. "After the accused is brought to Mangaluru and interrogated, more details including the possible deployment of more Bangladeshis in the coastal region are likely to emerge," Reddy said.
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