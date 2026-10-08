ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment And Extortion Over Online Game

The deceased was a 13-year-old boy. Police said that the boy's parents have filed a complaint at the Channagiri police station against four minor boys from Pandomatti village.

Parents complained that four boys from Pandomatti village had put pressure on the victim to provide money for the 'Free Fire' online game. Consequently, the boy had taken approximately ₹4 lakh from his home.

When asked, he explained that his friends had demanded the money and threatened to kill him if he failed to bring it. According to him, they had even assaulted him. The parents have urged the police to take action against the boys who harassed their son for money.

Giving details, Channagiri police inspector Raveesh said, "The boys were involved in a tussle while playing the 'Free Fire' game. The parents might have expressed displeasure with their son for taking money from home to play the game. However, the parents had initially come to the station claiming their son took the money because someone had pressured him to bring it. We advised them to bring the individuals who allegedly pressured him to the station so the money could be recovered, and sent them back.”