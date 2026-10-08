Karnataka: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment And Extortion Over Online Game
Parents complained that four boys from Pandomatti village had put pressure on the victim to provide money for the 'Free Fire' online game.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 10:41 PM IST
Davanagere: A minor student died by suicide at Pandomatti, Channagiri taluk, Davanagere district, alleging harassment by friends over money and the lure of online gaming.
The deceased was a 13-year-old boy. Police said that the boy's parents have filed a complaint at the Channagiri police station against four minor boys from Pandomatti village.
Parents complained that four boys from Pandomatti village had put pressure on the victim to provide money for the 'Free Fire' online game. Consequently, the boy had taken approximately ₹4 lakh from his home.
When asked, he explained that his friends had demanded the money and threatened to kill him if he failed to bring it. According to him, they had even assaulted him. The parents have urged the police to take action against the boys who harassed their son for money.
Giving details, Channagiri police inspector Raveesh said, "The boys were involved in a tussle while playing the 'Free Fire' game. The parents might have expressed displeasure with their son for taking money from home to play the game. However, the parents had initially come to the station claiming their son took the money because someone had pressured him to bring it. We advised them to bring the individuals who allegedly pressured him to the station so the money could be recovered, and sent them back.”
He continued, “In the meantime, however, the boy died by suicide. The parents might have scolded the boy when he returned home. The exact reason for the suicide is not yet known. Currently, the deceased boy's parents have filed a complaint against four minors, alleging that they instigated him to bring the money. A case has been registered at the Channagiri police station regarding this matter. The deceased boy was an 8th-grade student."
Ravi, a villager, said, "The boy has lost his life after falling prey to the lure of online gaming. Four friends had got him addicted to the game. The deceased's parents have stated that these friends had him transfer ₹4 lakh from his home. The boy took extreme steps. The government needs to strictly tackle the issue of such online games."
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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