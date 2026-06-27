Karnaprayag Clash: Uttarakhand Court Grants Bail To 4 Arrested Nihang Sikhs
District and Sessions Judge of Gopeshwar, Bindhyachal Singh, ordered the release of Nihangs on bail and stating that court proceedings will continue as per rules.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Chamoli: A local court in Uttarakhand granted bail to four Nihang Sikhs arrested in connection with the recent clash in the Karnaprayag town of Chamoli district.
District and Sessions Judge of Gopeshwar, Bindhyachal Singh, granted bail to the accused and ordered their release, while stating that court proceedings will continue and further legal action will follow.
On June 16, a group of Nihang Sikhs was on their way from Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib on a motorbike, during which a dispute arose between them and local traders in the Karnaprayag market. The altercation soon escalated into a physical clash, during which the Nihangs attacked several locals with swords, leaving them injured.
Outraged by the incident, locals blocked the Badrinath Highway and demanded the arrest of the attackers. Subsequently, the police arrested four Nihangs and sent them to jail.
The controversy has been intensifying ever since, and an atmosphere of tension has prevailed in Karnaprayag. The dispute was further fuelled by some individuals on social media.
Following the arrests, Nihang Sikhs from Punjab announced a march to Uttarakhand on June 25, with around 400 Nihangs set out from Punjab. But the Uttarakhand Police stopped them at Kulhan, on the Himachal-Uttarakhand border in the Dehradun district, where the Nihangs managed to break through the barricades and reach Dehradun, but the police persuaded them to turn back.
The Nihang organisations had issued an ultimatum to the Uttarakhand government and police administration, stating that if the jailed Nihangs were not released within two days, they would march to Uttarakhand again. Currently, all the Nihangs are staying at the Gurudwara Paonta Sahib in Himachal.
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