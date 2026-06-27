ETV Bharat / state

Karnaprayag Clash: Uttarakhand Court Grants Bail To 4 Arrested Nihang Sikhs

Chamoli: A local court in Uttarakhand granted bail to four Nihang Sikhs arrested in connection with the recent clash in the Karnaprayag town of Chamoli district.

District and Sessions Judge of Gopeshwar, Bindhyachal Singh, granted bail to the accused and ordered their release, while stating that court proceedings will continue and further legal action will follow.

On June 16, a group of Nihang Sikhs was on their way from Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib on a motorbike, during which a dispute arose between them and local traders in the Karnaprayag market. The altercation soon escalated into a physical clash, during which the Nihangs attacked several locals with swords, leaving them injured.

Outraged by the incident, locals blocked the Badrinath Highway and demanded the arrest of the attackers. Subsequently, the police arrested four Nihangs and sent them to jail.