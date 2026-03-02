ETV Bharat / state

Karnal's Deeksha Goyal Tops Chartered Accountancy Final 2026

Karnal: Deeksha Goyal from Haryana's Karnal has topped the Chartered Accountancy Final 2026, one of the toughest professional exams in the country, by scoring 81%. The results were announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday, where Deeksha secured 486 out of 600 marks.

Following the announcements, OPS Vidya Mandir, where she studied, felicitated her. Upon her arrival, the teachers and other staff welcomed her with a garland and sweets. During the event, the students danced with her. "I never studied for more than 10 hours. But during that time, my focus was solely on studying. Focus and smart work are more important than studying for long hours. I refreshed by taking a two-day break every month, which kept my morale and energy level high. Initially, I lacked confidence, but regular revision and mock tests boosted my strength," he added.

Jasjit Kaur, principal of OPS Vidya Mandir, said, "Deeksha was active in both studies and extracurricular activities from the very beginning. She never took tuitions and prepared by asking her questions directly to teachers, who cleared her doubts. The school was already confident that she would achieve something great. Today, the entire school is proud of Deeksha."

Surendra Goyal, her father, said, "My daughter's hard work and discipline are the reasons behind her success. Today, she has brought glory to the entire city."