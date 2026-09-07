ETV Bharat / state

Karnal Youngster Sets An Example In Dairy Farming

The farm's quality buffaloes command a high market price. The price of some animals ranges from around Rs 3,50,000 to as high as Rs 12,00,000 depending on their breed, health and milk-producing capacity.

Robin places high priority on animal breed and quality in his business. His farm primarily comprises Murrah buffaloes that are known for their better yield. According to him, his farm has buffaloes that produce a minimum of 18 litres to a maximum of 27 litres of milk daily.

"My dairy farm produces an average of around 500 litres of milk daily, which is supplied to a dairy in Nilokheri. Large-scale production and a systematic sales system have strengthened the business. Milk is purchased from my farm at a wholesale rate of around Rs 80 per litre. The production fluctuates depending on the condition of the animals and the weather, but regular sales keep the income consistent," he said.

This journey, which started with just two animals, has now taken the form of a big dairy enterprise where animals are taken care of with modern facilities.

He told ETV Bharat, "The year 2022 marked a turning point in my dairy business when I began to organise and modernise my farm. After four years of consistent hard work and investment, my dairy farm has now reached a large scale with over 100 animals."

Karnal: At a time when the youth of Haryana is eyeing opportunities abroad, a youngster from Badthal village in Karnal has demonstrated that dairy farming can be far more beneficial back home. Robin started a small dairy business with two buffaloes around eight years back and has transformed it from a traditional occupation to a modern one through hard work, improved management and scientific methods.

Robin has been focussing on breed improvement and strives to breed superior animals using high-quality semen from certified sources. This reduces the need to purchase expensive animals from outside and allows for better livestock to be developed on the farm itself.

"My dairy farm is not like a normal barn. Modern facilities have been developed here, keeping in mind the health, comfort and production capacity of the animals. If the animals get a better environment, their health will be good, and their production capacity will also not be affected. A balanced diet is arranged for the nutrition of the animals. Silage is given to the animals twice a day. Apart from this, instead of depending completely on market feed, attention is also given to preparing nutritious and balanced diets as per the needs of the farm," he said.

"In view of the intense heat of Haryana, coolers have also been installed to provide relief to the animals. Efforts are made to provide a conducive environment during the summer season so that they remain stress-free and their health is not adversely affected. Instead of keeping the animals tied all the time, open space has been arranged for them. There is ample space available in the farm premises for the animals to roam around and rest. Apart from this, a pond has also been built inside the farm for bathing and cooling the body," he added.

His dairy farm has created employment opportunities for others. For the last four years, five employees have been working regularly at the farm, handling responsibilities including animal care, cleaning and feeding.

Brij Kumar and Shankar, both from Bihar, disclosed, "This employment has provided financial support to our families. Robin treats us like family members. We receive our wages on time and are provided with the necessary facilities at work."

"Starting with two buffaloes and reaching such a high level was not easy. During this time, both financial and practical challenges came up. During such times, the support of the family was very important for me. My brother lives abroad, and he provided financial and mental support in taking the business forward. Along with this, one of my relatives, who himself runs a big dairy farm of about 200 animals, also provided continuous guidance," disclosed Robin, while adding that it is very important to keep learning and adopt new techniques in animal husbandry.

Meanwhile, Krishna, a youth from Badthal village, said, "Robin's success is a big inspiration for those youth who consider foreign countries as the only option for employment. Many youngsters from our village and surrounding areas go abroad by spending lakhs of rupees, but the work done by Robin while staying in the village is a thought-provoking example for the youth."