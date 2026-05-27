Karnal Vegetable Vendor Beaten To Death By Customers Over Rs 10
Police said a team has been set up to search for the unidentified youths and a case has been registered under various sections, including murder.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
Karnal: An elderly vegetable vendor was beaten to death by two customers over a dispute of Rs 10 in Budhakhera village under Haryana's Karnal, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Sainai.
Shivani, the daughter of Sanjay, said her father ran the vegetable stall along a drain near the village's main road. " On Monday night, I was present at the shop along with my mother and sisters. At that time, two youths arrived and purchased vegetables worth approximately Rs 210. However, they paid only Rs 200 and tried to leave," she added.
Sihivani said when the duo was asked to pay the remaining amount, they started hurling verbal abuse at the family. Hearing the commotion, Sanjay intervened to stop them from behaving disrespectfully with his daughters. Provoked by his intervention, the youths shoved Sanjay, leading to a physical altercation.
To defend her father, Saloni picked up a stick and tried to fend off the accused. However, the duo snatched the stick from her and started beating her with it. Her mother, who tried to mediate, was also physically assaulted. Following this, the duo allegedly struck Sanjay multiple times on the head with sticks and bricks.
A critically injured Sanjay was rushed to the civil hospital, which referred him to Kalpana Chawla Medical College. However, he succumbed to severe head injuries while undergoing treatment. The medical report notes multiple injuries on the body, with the head injury identified as the most severe.
Upon receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Sector 32-33 police station reached the hospital and recorded the statements of the victim's family members. Based on it, a case has been registered against two unidentified youths under various sections, including murder, and an investigation has been initiated.
In-charge Satish Kumar said a team has been constituted to search for the accused, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being scrutinised. "The body will be handed over to the family members following the post-mortem examination," he added.
The grieving family has demanded strict action against the accused.
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