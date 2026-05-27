ETV Bharat / state

Karnal Vegetable Vendor Beaten To Death By Customers Over Rs 10

Karnal: An elderly vegetable vendor was beaten to death by two customers over a dispute of Rs 10 in Budhakhera village under Haryana's Karnal, police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Sainai.

Shivani, the daughter of Sanjay, said her father ran the vegetable stall along a drain near the village's main road. " On Monday night, I was present at the shop along with my mother and sisters. At that time, two youths arrived and purchased vegetables worth approximately Rs 210. However, they paid only Rs 200 and tried to leave," she added.

Sihivani said when the duo was asked to pay the remaining amount, they started hurling verbal abuse at the family. Hearing the commotion, Sanjay intervened to stop them from behaving disrespectfully with his daughters. Provoked by his intervention, the youths shoved Sanjay, leading to a physical altercation.

To defend her father, Saloni picked up a stick and tried to fend off the accused. However, the duo snatched the stick from her and started beating her with it. Her mother, who tried to mediate, was also physically assaulted. Following this, the duo allegedly struck Sanjay multiple times on the head with sticks and bricks.