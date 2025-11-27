ETV Bharat / state

Explosives Concealed In Village By Notorious Criminal Defused By Bomb Squad In Haryana

Amar Singh after his arrest ( ETV Bharat )

Karnal: The Special Task Force (STF) of Karnal arrested Amar Singh, a notorious criminal from near Indri village and safely disposed off explosives concealed by him near Jhinjhari. Amar confessed to have concealed two hand grenades and an IED in a bush near Jhinjhari. A forensic team, bomb disposal squad, and STF team immediately arrived at the scene, and safely defused the explosives. Amar is facing 10 serious charges, including murder and robbery, and is believed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Rana gangs. The STF says that the nature of the material recovered does not rule out the possibility of a major incident. Amar revealed that the explosives were procured from Punjab on the orders of gangster Noni Rana. However, due to Noni Rana's arrest, further instructions were not delivered to Amar.