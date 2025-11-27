Explosives Concealed In Village By Notorious Criminal Defused By Bomb Squad In Haryana
Amar Singh said he had procured the explosives from Punjab on the orders of gangster Noni Rana.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 9:41 PM IST
Karnal: The Special Task Force (STF) of Karnal arrested Amar Singh, a notorious criminal from near Indri village and safely disposed off explosives concealed by him near Jhinjhari.
Amar confessed to have concealed two hand grenades and an IED in a bush near Jhinjhari. A forensic team, bomb disposal squad, and STF team immediately arrived at the scene, and safely defused the explosives.
Amar is facing 10 serious charges, including murder and robbery, and is believed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Rana gangs. The STF says that the nature of the material recovered does not rule out the possibility of a major incident.
Amar revealed that the explosives were procured from Punjab on the orders of gangster Noni Rana. However, due to Noni Rana's arrest, further instructions were not delivered to Amar.
STF IG B Satish Balan said, "The STF investigation also revealed that Amar Singh came into contact with Monu Rana and later Noni Rana in jail. In 2017, Monu Rana, a member of the Noni Rana gang, was lodged in a barrack in Ambala, where Amar too was kept. The two met there. Subsequently, Amar Singh became part of the arms and explosives supply chain".
He said Amar is a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. "On November 25, the STF arrested Amar Singh from Indri-Karnal Road with illegal foreign weapons. The court remanded him to six days' custody. During the investigation, the accused revealed that he had buried two grenades and an IED in the bushes near the National Highway."
Balan said a team reached the spot and recovered the explosives and defused them safely. "The IED was fitted with a timer and one-and-a- half kilograms of RDX, which was meant for carrying out a major crime," he said.
According to the STF, the accused is still unable to clearly reveal the exact location and names of the suppliers. "It is also a matter of investigation as to to whom and where this material was to be delivered. Due to the arrest of Noni Rana, the network was broken and this is the reason why the next plan could not be activated. It has also come to light that the accused received Rs 20,000 to 25,000 for carrying out the task.
Also Read
Encounter At Delhi-Haryana Border: Gangster Killed, 2 Cops Injured