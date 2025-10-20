ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Man Shot Dead In US By Retd Soldier; Diwali Turns Tragic For Family Back In Village

Karnal: Just as Hathlana in Haryana's Karnal district was preparing for Diwali celebrations, a pall of gloom descended on the village after they received news about one Pradeep Kumar, a local resident living in the US, allegedly being shot dead by a retired Army man near Portland-Washington border.

As per sources, the incident occurred last Friday night. The accused retired soldier entered a store and after looking around briefly, he suddenly fired 3-4 rounds at Pradeep (35), killing him on the spot. Shockingly, moments later, he reportedly turned the gun towards himself and died by suicide.

While the motive behind the shooting is still unclear, local police have initiated an investigation.

Pradeep had gone to America nearly a year and a half ago in search of better opportunities to support his family. His relatives said, after almost eight months of struggle and hard work, he was able to settle there. Recently, he had called home to say that he had finally found a good job and would soon repay his debts. But no one knew that it would be his last conversation with his family.