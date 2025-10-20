Haryana Man Shot Dead In US By Retd Soldier; Diwali Turns Tragic For Family Back In Village
Pradeep's family, already struggling with debt, has appealed to government to help bring back his body so that last rites could be performed in Hathlana.
Karnal: Just as Hathlana in Haryana's Karnal district was preparing for Diwali celebrations, a pall of gloom descended on the village after they received news about one Pradeep Kumar, a local resident living in the US, allegedly being shot dead by a retired Army man near Portland-Washington border.
As per sources, the incident occurred last Friday night. The accused retired soldier entered a store and after looking around briefly, he suddenly fired 3-4 rounds at Pradeep (35), killing him on the spot. Shockingly, moments later, he reportedly turned the gun towards himself and died by suicide.
While the motive behind the shooting is still unclear, local police have initiated an investigation.
Pradeep had gone to America nearly a year and a half ago in search of better opportunities to support his family. His relatives said, after almost eight months of struggle and hard work, he was able to settle there. Recently, he had called home to say that he had finally found a good job and would soon repay his debts. But no one knew that it would be his last conversation with his family.
He was the only brother among eight sisters and the sole breadwinner of the family. His father had passed away earlier, leaving behind his mother, wife and sisters. Pradeep was married for ten years but he had no children.
Saturday morning, the entire village went in shock as the family received the news of Pradeep's death in shooting.
"We were preparing for Diwali. A call came at around 9:30 AM on Saturday when we got the news. Pradeep was always smiling, always greeting everyone in the village with 'Ram Ram'. Now we are waiting for his return in a coffin," said a neighbour with tears in his eyes.
Meanwhile, the family, already struggling with debt, has appealed to the government to help bring back Pradeep's body so that the last rites could be performed in the village. "The family was living in dire conditions and Pradeep was their only support. Hope government extends some assistance," said another villager.
