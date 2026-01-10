ETV Bharat / state

Karnal Institute Develops New Improved Sugarcane Variety

Karnal: The Sugarcane Breeding Institute (SBI) at Karnal’s Regional Research Centre has developed a new improved sugarcane variety that is expected to be highly remunerative for the farmers of the northwestern parts of the country.

The Karna-18 (CO-18022) variety is climate-friendly while being tolerant to salinity and drought. Furthermore, it is resistant to red rot and will be less susceptible to top borer pests, providing farmers a relief from production losses.

Senior Scientist at the SBI, Dr MR Meena said, "The new improved sugarcane variety Karna 18 (CO-18022) is going to prove very beneficial for the sugarcane farmers of India in the times to come. It is a big gift for the farmers of Northwest India, which has the highest sugarcane cultivation in India. It is considered suitable for the farmers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Farmers are going to benefit from this on a large scale."

Dr Meena added, "The special thing about this variety is that it is climate-friendly. Climate does not have any significant effect on it. Its tolerance to salinity and drought leads to increased productivity."

He further said that this variety will not be affected by the biggest diseases and pests that afflict the sugarcane crop. Red rot disease and top borer bite are the biggest diseases faced by sugarcane farmers, due to which they have to suffer huge losses and a decline in production.