Karnakata Fake Ghee Racket: Bengaluru CCB Police Arrest Couple From Mysuru

The Bengaluru CCB police have arrested two of the main accused for their alleged involvement in sale of fake ghee under Karnataka's prestigious Nandini brand. Earlier, four people, including the authorized seller of Nandini products, were arrested.
File photo of (Left) Shivakumar and Ramya (ETV Bharat)
Published : November 26, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST

The accused are Shivakumar and Ramya, a couple residing in Vijayanagara, Mysuru. They had opened a manufacturing unit in Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu, two years ago to manufacture fake ghee, said police, adding they were involved in selling fake ghee under the name of Nandini.

The CCB and KMF Vigilance Unit conducted a joint operation on November 14 to raid a warehouse called Krishna Enterprises in Nanjamba Agrahara, Chamarajpet, Bengaluru. During the raid, Mahendra, the authorized seller of Nandini products, his son Deepak, Muniraju, and Abhi Arasu, originally from Tamil Nadu, were arrested. Officials also seized 8,136 Nandini-branded ghee tins worth Rs 1.26 crore, including other items.

During the interrogation of the accused, the couple said they had opened the factory in Tamil Nadu in 2021. Mahendra used to send the genuine ghee purchased from KMF to Tamil Nadu. Muniraju and Abhi, who worked in the factory, mixed palm oil and other items with the genuine ghee. They then packed it in plastic bottles and sachets and sold it in various shops across Bengaluru, police said.

''The high-tech machines purchased to make fake ghee have been seized. At least Rs 60 lakh in the couple's account has been frozen. So far, items, vehicles, and machinery worth Rs 1.88 crore have been seized in the case. A case has been registered against the couple in Mysuru, and they have been arrested. Further investigation is underway,'' CCB DCP Haribabu said.

