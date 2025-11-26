ETV Bharat / state

Karnakata Fake Ghee Racket: Bengaluru CCB Police Arrest Couple From Mysuru

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru CCB police have arrested two of the main accused for their alleged involvement in sale of fake ghee under Karnataka's prestigious Nandini brand. Earlier, four people, including the authorized seller of Nandini products, were arrested.

The accused are Shivakumar and Ramya, a couple residing in Vijayanagara, Mysuru. They had opened a manufacturing unit in Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu, two years ago to manufacture fake ghee, said police, adding they were involved in selling fake ghee under the name of Nandini.

The CCB and KMF Vigilance Unit conducted a joint operation on November 14 to raid a warehouse called Krishna Enterprises in Nanjamba Agrahara, Chamarajpet, Bengaluru. During the raid, Mahendra, the authorized seller of Nandini products, his son Deepak, Muniraju, and Abhi Arasu, originally from Tamil Nadu, were arrested. Officials also seized 8,136 Nandini-branded ghee tins worth Rs 1.26 crore, including other items.