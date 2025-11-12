'Jharkhand Is Running On God's Mercy', Claims Kariya Munda
Khunti: "In its 25-year journey, Jharkhand remains steeped in corruption and bribery. It is just running on God’s mercy. The state that was carved out of Bihar seems to have lost its focus," said senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Kariya Munda.
In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, Munda said that the state has been cursed. The Padma Bhushan awardee said that the state has lagged behind on account of rampant corruption.
Recalling the state's birth, he said that almost all the leaders in Bihar opposed its creation. The BJP had led the charge for its creation. Munda claimed that there was internal sabotage at that time as well, but none succeeded.
"Being a national party, it (the BJP) never openly supported it. However, a committee was later formed in Delhi based on a draft, and a survey was conducted. The Centre also agreed, and the idea moved forward. But the Congress party was not in favour of making Jharkhand a separate state. Today, the same Congress party is now touting its achievements along with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)," he said.
The three states of Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand were created after the Lok Sabha passed the bill for their creation.
"At that time, former Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister LK Advani was unwilling, but after the arguments from the other MPs, the bill was passed," Munda said while adding that the move also received support from PP Sharma, who later became the Chief Secretary of the state.
He also expressed his reservations over the stature of 'Dishom Guru' accorded to JMM founder late Shibu Soren. He said that no one considers Shibu Soren to be the Dishom Guru.
"The very person who gave him the title of Dishom Guru was expelled from the party (JMM)," he said, while adding that Shibu Soren was very outspoken and aggressive at that time, and this led to the people rallying behind him.
Munda said that senior Congress leader Gyan Ranjan was used to groom Shibu Soren as a strong leader and destroy the Jharkhand Party. He said that at that time, Suraj Mandal aligned with Shibu Soren.
Munda went on to describe JMM spokespersons Supriyo Bhattacharya and Vinod Pandey as "the owners of the JMM". "These two are the ones running JMM today. Similarly, Suraj Mandal was running the organisation at that time," he claimed.
He went on to state that the JMM is still a one-man party in Jharkhand. "Yesterday it was Shibu, and today it's Hemant (Soren). Furthermore, Hemant has added his wife (Kalpana Soren). There's no one else in the state. Hemant handles everything alone. Except for the cabinet, he's handling everything alone, which is bad for the state," he said.
Munda also disputes the claim that many JMM members sacrificed their lives to secure a separate state for Jharkhand and protect Jharkhand's identity.
"Which martyrdom? Who died later? Nirmal Mahato was not killed in a procession or a movement. The events of that time were different, and those who died then were killed in different incidents," he said while claiming that no one died while protesting in the name of Jharkhand.
He challenged that if the BJP had not formed a government at the Centre and the BJP members had not become MPs, Jharkhand would not have become a separate state. He credited the BJP for whatever development that has taken place in Jharkhand.
“The JMM is in power today and can make claims, but there is no new scheme being implemented today. The Chandil scheme has been running for 50 years. If the JMM is in power and they make a claim, who can deny it?” he said.
Taking a dig at Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Munda said that even today, Hemant Soren is attacking the Centre for the lack of funds that has stalled the pace of development in the state. "If the Centre owes money, they have not stated since when. The Congress government's royalties are pending but he has never commented on the Congress. Why doesn't he hold the Congress responsible?" he questioned.
He claimed that Jharkhand hasn't achieved the level of development it should have and attributed this to a mistake made at the very beginning. He said the state shouldn't have been formed at night. Munda said that Pakistan was declared a separate country at midnight on August 14th, and Jharkhand separated from Bihar on the night of November 14th.
He said that in rural areas, there's a saying that ghosts roam after midnight, and today the state is haunted. "Here too, oaths were taken after midnight, and no government in the state lasted five years. Raghuvar Das managed to complete his five-year term, while Hemant is now going to complete his term somehow," he said.
Munda expressed his disillusionment at the prevailing situation in Jharkhand. "The number of IAS officers in the state going to jail is unprecedented. This has never happened anywhere else in India. They are still going there. When the state's IAS officers are so corrupt, what will the lower-level officers do?" he rued.
He underlined that almost all projects in the state, from housing projects to roads, bridges and culverts, are not implemented without bribes.
"Roads and bridges are falling apart, and no one is paying attention. The government should be concerned. But all the projects are completed on paper and claims of development are being made," he said while charging that the Hemant Soren-led government is completely mired in bribery and corruption, which is why people are suffering.
He said that improvement will only happen when the public wants it, otherwise the state will continue to run on God's mercy. "There is no scope for improvement visible at present,” he observed.
