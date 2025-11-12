ETV Bharat / state

'Jharkhand Is Running On God's Mercy', Claims Kariya Munda

Khunti: "In its 25-year journey, Jharkhand remains steeped in corruption and bribery. It is just running on God’s mercy. The state that was carved out of Bihar seems to have lost its focus," said senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Kariya Munda.

In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, Munda said that the state has been cursed. The Padma Bhushan awardee said that the state has lagged behind on account of rampant corruption.

Recalling the state's birth, he said that almost all the leaders in Bihar opposed its creation. The BJP had led the charge for its creation. Munda claimed that there was internal sabotage at that time as well, but none succeeded.

"Being a national party, it (the BJP) never openly supported it. However, a committee was later formed in Delhi based on a draft, and a survey was conducted. The Centre also agreed, and the idea moved forward. But the Congress party was not in favour of making Jharkhand a separate state. Today, the same Congress party is now touting its achievements along with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)," he said.

The three states of Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand were created after the Lok Sabha passed the bill for their creation.

"At that time, former Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister LK Advani was unwilling, but after the arguments from the other MPs, the bill was passed," Munda said while adding that the move also received support from PP Sharma, who later became the Chief Secretary of the state.

He also expressed his reservations over the stature of 'Dishom Guru' accorded to JMM founder late Shibu Soren. He said that no one considers Shibu Soren to be the Dishom Guru.

"The very person who gave him the title of Dishom Guru was expelled from the party (JMM)," he said, while adding that Shibu Soren was very outspoken and aggressive at that time, and this led to the people rallying behind him.

Munda said that senior Congress leader Gyan Ranjan was used to groom Shibu Soren as a strong leader and destroy the Jharkhand Party. He said that at that time, Suraj Mandal aligned with Shibu Soren.

Munda went on to describe JMM spokespersons Supriyo Bhattacharya and Vinod Pandey as "the owners of the JMM". "These two are the ones running JMM today. Similarly, Suraj Mandal was running the organisation at that time," he claimed.

He went on to state that the JMM is still a one-man party in Jharkhand. "Yesterday it was Shibu, and today it's Hemant (Soren). Furthermore, Hemant has added his wife (Kalpana Soren). There's no one else in the state. Hemant handles everything alone. Except for the cabinet, he's handling everything alone, which is bad for the state," he said.