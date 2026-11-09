ETV Bharat / state

Kargil To Observe Shutdown Tomorrow Against Proposed Hill Council Polls In Winters

Srinagar: Political parties, civil society groups and trade unions in Kargil have called for a shutdown on Tuesday to protest the proposed December 2026 elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), citing harsh winter conditions and seasonal migration that could affect voter participation.

The protesters have urged the administration to defer the polls until April-May 2027 amid concerns that holding the LAHDC elections immediately after the scheduled panchayat and municipal elections could adversely affect voter participation.

Member of Parliament from Ladakh Haji Hanifa Jan, along with political representatives and civil society members, has opposed the proposed schedule, urging the Union Territory administration to consider the region's difficult geographical and climatic conditions before announcing the LAHDC election dates.

Addressing a gathering, representatives said conducting elections during the peak winter season would cause considerable inconvenience to voters, particularly senior citizens, women, students, businesspersons and residents who temporarily migrate outside Ladakh due to extreme cold.

Sajad Kargili said the proposed schedule could affect public participation and deprive a considerable number of eligible voters of their democratic rights. He urged the authorities to take the region's geographical and climatic conditions into account while deciding the election schedule.

Hanifa Jan also opposed holding the LAHDC elections during winter, stressing the need to ensure that all eligible voters get an equal opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

A candle march will also be held in Kargil at 6 pm on November 10, after Maghrib prayers, to register public opposition to the proposed election schedule. The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), political parties and various unions have appealed to residents to participate in the shutdown and the peaceful protest.

The Bar Association Kargil has extended its support to the shutdown call and announced the suspension of judicial work on November 10. In a notice issued on November 9, the association said its decision was taken in solidarity with the collective concerns and demands of the people of Ladakh.

It requested all its members to abstain from judicial work on the day and urged judicial officers and revenue courts in Kargil not to pass adverse orders in cases listed for November 10 due to the suspension of work. The association also appealed to its members to participate in the candle march, reiterating that the protest concerned the rights, identity and future of the people of Ladakh.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi, president of Jamiat Ul Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil and a member of the Advisory Council to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, has separately appealed to the administration to defer the LAHDC elections until April-May 2027.

In a statement issued on November 8, Mohammadi said the proposed December schedule could undermine meaningful democratic participation because of harsh winter conditions and large-scale seasonal migration. He said a substantial section of the population, including senior citizens, women, students and businesspersons, had already moved to warmer regions.