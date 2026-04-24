Kargil Land Dispute: Jammu Kashmir HC Raps Villagers, Dismisses Appeal Over 11,000 Kanals
Jammu & Kashmir High Court dismissed Kargil villagers’ appeal in 11,000 kanal land dispute; directed fresh hearing with all parties for clarity on 1,500 kanals.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 24, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed an intra-court appeal filed by a group of villagers from Kargil, upholding an earlier order that sent a long-pending land dispute back to revenue authorities for fresh consideration after hearing all parties.
A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar, in a seven-page judgement, said the writ court’s earlier decision was sound in both law and facts and did not warrant interference.
The case concerns a dispute over about 11,000 kanals of state land in Kargil, along with a separate 1,500 kanals that have already been mutated in favour of another group of villagers.
The appellants, led by Mohammad Hassan and 13 others from Silmoon and Surchey villages in the Chulichan area of Kargil, had approached revenue authorities in 2017. They alleged that a large stretch of state land, locally known as Musber Thang and Thunder Thang, was at risk of encroachment.
They filed a revision petition under Section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act before the Settlement Commissioner. Acting on a report from local officials, the Settlement Commissioner directed authorities to safeguard the land from encroachment and ensure proper management. The order was later upheld by the Financial Commissioner (Revenue).
The respondents, led by Shakoor Ali and six others from the same area, challenged those directions. They said 1,500 kanals within the disputed tract had already been legally mutated in their favour. They also alleged that the appellants had secured earlier orders without including them as parties or disclosing ongoing litigation.
In 2025, the writ court accepted the respondents’ arguments. It found that the earlier orders were issued without hearing affected parties and noted concealment of pending litigation, including previous writ petitions. It also said the directions had created uncertainty about whether the 1,500 kanals formed part of the larger state land. The court set aside the Financial Commissioner’s order and remanded the matter for fresh consideration.
The Division Bench upheld that view, observing that the appellants had not disclosed ongoing disputes related to the 1,500 kanals and had projected themselves as acting in public interest while litigation with the respondents was already pending. "...the appellants failed to disclose ongoing disputes over the 1,500 kanals; they obtained the order by masquerading themselves as public-spirited persons, and the move appeared aimed at overreach(ing) and adversely impact(ing) the litigation already pending."
The court also questioned the maintainability of the proceedings before the Settlement Commissioner, noting that Section 15 applies only when a matter is pending before or decided by a subordinate authority, which was not the case here.
While acknowledging concerns about protecting state land, the bench said such actions must follow due process and cannot affect the rights of other parties without giving them an opportunity to be heard. "We do appreciate the concern shown by the appellants as public-spirited persons… however, we cannot lose sight of the fact that the appellants have litigation with the contesting respondents."
Dismissing the appeal, the court directed the financial commissioner to rehear the matter, ensure participation of all stakeholders, and determine clearly whether the 1,500 kanals are part of the larger 11,000 kanal land parcel. "...the Financial Commissioner must rehear the matter, all parties, including contesting respondents, must be given an opportunity to present their case, and a clear determination must be made on whether the 1,500 kanals form part of the larger 11,000 kanal state land," the bench said.
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