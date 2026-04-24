ETV Bharat / state

Kargil Land Dispute: Jammu Kashmir HC Raps Villagers, Dismisses Appeal Over 11,000 Kanals

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed an intra-court appeal filed by a group of villagers from Kargil, upholding an earlier order that sent a long-pending land dispute back to revenue authorities for fresh consideration after hearing all parties.

A division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar, in a seven-page judgement, said the writ court’s earlier decision was sound in both law and facts and did not warrant interference.

The case concerns a dispute over about 11,000 kanals of state land in Kargil, along with a separate 1,500 kanals that have already been mutated in favour of another group of villagers.

The appellants, led by Mohammad Hassan and 13 others from Silmoon and Surchey villages in the Chulichan area of Kargil, had approached revenue authorities in 2017. They alleged that a large stretch of state land, locally known as Musber Thang and Thunder Thang, was at risk of encroachment.

They filed a revision petition under Section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act before the Settlement Commissioner. Acting on a report from local officials, the Settlement Commissioner directed authorities to safeguard the land from encroachment and ensure proper management. The order was later upheld by the Financial Commissioner (Revenue).

The respondents, led by Shakoor Ali and six others from the same area, challenged those directions. They said 1,500 kanals within the disputed tract had already been legally mutated in their favour. They also alleged that the appellants had secured earlier orders without including them as parties or disclosing ongoing litigation.