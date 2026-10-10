Karbi Anglong Eyes Slovenia As Gateway For Its Ginger Variety To European Market
Slovenian envoy to India Tomaz Mencin said both countries can use agriculture as a foundation for a modern, green and sustainable economy, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Karbi Anglong district of Assam is looking beyond the domestic market to position its distinctive ginger variety on the global food and agricultural map, with Slovenia emerging as a potential gateway to the vast European market.
The prospect gained momentum after Tomaz Mencin, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to India, visited the first edition of the Ginger Festival in January this year.
Mencin told ETV Bharat in New Delhi that the experience prompted him to study the autonomous region and explore possibilities of connecting its agricultural produce with businesses in Slovenia and the wider European Union.
Mencin said Karbi Anglong and Slovenia share similarities as relatively small political communities that can use agriculture as a foundation for building a modern, green and sustainable economy.
"What I saw was a very rich experience," he said, adding that his interest was initially driven by a desire to discover Northeast India before a chance interaction led him to Karbi Anglong.
Gateway to a 500-Million Market
The Slovenian interest assumes significance for the Northeastern region, which has increasingly been positioned as a gateway for agricultural and horticultural exports to international markets.
Mencin pointed out Slovenia's membership of the European Union (EU), highlighting that products entering its market can potentially access a much larger single market rather than being confined to Slovenia's population of around two million.
He said the India-EU Free Trade Agreement could further create opportunities for agricultural products from regions such as Karbi Anglong to access European consumers.
"I may seriously think of how to connect Karbi Anglong, Assam and Northeast India with the business community in my country," said Mencin, emphasising that Slovenia has no internal borders restricting the movement of products across the EU's single market.
From Tribal Crop to Global Brand
Ritesh Enghi, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) executive member in-charge of tourism, said the council has begun engaging with embassies, investors, major companies and Central government agencies to build an international market for Karbi Anglong ginger.
"We want to brand it globally," Enghi said, emphasising the deep cultural connection between ginger cultivation and the Karbi community.
He informed that the KAAC will organise the second edition of the Ginger Festival 2.0 in Diphu — the administrative headquarters of Karbi Anglong — very soon.
The council's internationalisation effort follows the successful first edition of the Ginger Festival, which was organised to showcase the agricultural heritage, economic potential and distinctive qualities of Karbi Anglong ginger.
Enghi said the KAAC, in coordination with departments of the Assam government, is working to take the ginger market forward and is exploring opportunities in foreign countries, including Slovenia.
Northeast's Agricultural Potential
Karbi Anglong ginger is regarded as one of India's aromatic and flavourful ginger varieties, with a pungent aroma, distinctive earthy flavour and medicinal properties.
The crop has traditionally been cultivated in the Singhasan Hills using age-old jhum and tila cultivation systems. Karbi Anglong produces more than 30,000 tonnes of ginger annually, with around 10,000 farmers involved in its cultivation.
In fact, the scale makes ginger important not merely as a local agricultural product but as a potential driver of rural livelihoods, value addition and exports.
"A successful international branding strategy could also have wider implications for the Northeast, where agriculture and horticulture remain critical to rural economies. Establishing reliable export chains, processing facilities, quality certification, packaging and cold-chain infrastructure could enable other regional products to follow the same path," Enghi said.
Tourism and Agriculture
The KAAC is also seeking to combine agricultural branding with tourism promotion. Enghi said the region has prepared norms and procedures for tourists and expects growing interest from nature lovers.
"The broader strategy is to present Karbi Anglong not simply as a source of raw agricultural commodities but as a destination where indigenous culture, sustainable farming, biodiversity and tourism converge,” he said.
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