ETV Bharat / state

Karbi Anglong Eyes Slovenia As Gateway For Its Ginger Variety To European Market

The crop has traditionally been cultivated in the Singhasan Hills using age-old jhum and tila cultivation systems. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Karbi Anglong district of Assam is looking beyond the domestic market to position its distinctive ginger variety on the global food and agricultural map, with Slovenia emerging as a potential gateway to the vast European market.

The prospect gained momentum after Tomaz Mencin, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to India, visited the first edition of the Ginger Festival in January this year.

Mencin told ETV Bharat in New Delhi that the experience prompted him to study the autonomous region and explore possibilities of connecting its agricultural produce with businesses in Slovenia and the wider European Union.

Mencin said Karbi Anglong and Slovenia share similarities as relatively small political communities that can use agriculture as a foundation for building a modern, green and sustainable economy.

"What I saw was a very rich experience," he said, adding that his interest was initially driven by a desire to discover Northeast India before a chance interaction led him to Karbi Anglong.

Gateway to a 500-Million Market

The Slovenian interest assumes significance for the Northeastern region, which has increasingly been positioned as a gateway for agricultural and horticultural exports to international markets.

Mencin pointed out Slovenia's membership of the European Union (EU), highlighting that products entering its market can potentially access a much larger single market rather than being confined to Slovenia's population of around two million.

He said the India-EU Free Trade Agreement could further create opportunities for agricultural products from regions such as Karbi Anglong to access European consumers.

"I may seriously think of how to connect Karbi Anglong, Assam and Northeast India with the business community in my country," said Mencin, emphasising that Slovenia has no internal borders restricting the movement of products across the EU's single market.

From Tribal Crop to Global Brand

Ritesh Enghi, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) executive member in-charge of tourism, said the council has begun engaging with embassies, investors, major companies and Central government agencies to build an international market for Karbi Anglong ginger.

"We want to brand it globally," Enghi said, emphasising the deep cultural connection between ginger cultivation and the Karbi community.