Hotel Of Mastermind Of Riots In Rajasthan's Karauli Seized

Karauli: The district administration on Monday seized a hotel owned by Aminuddin alias Amin Khan, the mastermind of the communal riots that occurred in Rajasthan's Karauli on April 2, 2022.

A team of the municipal council, on the instructions of the district administration, and seized of Khan's hotel at Bhatta locality in the town. Municipal Council Commissioner Premraj Meena said further action will be taken based on orders by higher authorities.

Meena said in the first phase of the action, the paperwork and physical procedures for seizing the building were completed. "The action was taken after the expiry of the previously issued notice," he said.