Hotel Of Mastermind Of Riots In Rajasthan's Karauli Seized
The municipal council initiated the action and completed the paperwork and physical procedures for seizing the hotel.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 9:45 PM IST
Karauli: The district administration on Monday seized a hotel owned by Aminuddin alias Amin Khan, the mastermind of the communal riots that occurred in Rajasthan's Karauli on April 2, 2022.
A team of the municipal council, on the instructions of the district administration, and seized of Khan's hotel at Bhatta locality in the town. Municipal Council Commissioner Premraj Meena said further action will be taken based on orders by higher authorities.
Meena said in the first phase of the action, the paperwork and physical procedures for seizing the building were completed. "The action was taken after the expiry of the previously issued notice," he said.
Earlier, a group of right-wing organizations, led by BJP leader Ashok Pathak, marched to the District Collectorate demanding demolition of Khan's hotel. They staged a sit-in outside the office of District Collector Neelabh Saxena, chanting the Hanuman Chalisa and raising slogans against the administration.
The right-wing organization leaders demanded that the administration immediately bulldoze Khan's hotel without further delay. BJP leader Ashok Pathak said the hotel was illegally constructed on the site of an ancient Shiva temple.
Khan is the son of former Municipal Council chairperson Rashida Khatoon. He is believed to be the mastermind of the violence and riots that occurred in Karauli on April 2, 2022. Police initially arrested him, suspecting him being involved in illegal betting. Upon further investigation, police discovered footage, video call recordings, and other evidence from the Karauli riots. Following this, Karauli Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sonwal held a press conference and revealed the arrest of Khan.