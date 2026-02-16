ETV Bharat / state

Karauli District Collector’s Mobile Number Hacked, Public Urged Not To Respond To Suspicious Messages

According to the administration, the cybercriminal used the District Collector’s display picture (DP) on WhatsApp and sent messages to several contacts impersonating him.

Karauli District Collector Neelabh Saxena's mobile number was hacked by a cyber fraudster
Karauli District Collector Neelabh Saxena's mobile number was hacked by a cyber fraudster (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 16, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST

Karauli: The mobile number of Karauli District Collector Neelabh Saxena was allegedly hacked by a cyber fraudster. An official advisory has been issues to the public and government officials to remain cautious.

According to the administration, the cybercriminal used the District Collector’s display picture (DP) on WhatsApp and sent messages to several contacts impersonating him. As soon as the incident came to light, the Collector issued an immediate appeal asking people not to respond to any messages from the compromised number.

The District Collector has directed that strict legal action be initiated against the cyber fraudster. He stated that instances have come to notice where unidentified mobile numbers and fake social media profiles are attempting to contact people while impersonating him.

In a recent case, an international mobile number (+84906218294) was found using the Collector’s photograph as a profile picture and sending messages to individuals. Saxena clarified that the number is completely fake and not associated with him in any manner.

He cautioned the public against responding to calls, messages, or video calls received from unknown international numbers. Citizens have been strongly advised not to share personal information, bank details, OTPs, or any sensitive data under any circumstances.

The District Collector further informed that the police department has been instructed to take necessary action in the matter. He urged citizens to immediately block and report any suspicious numbers or fake profiles.

In case of any attempted fraud or suspicious cyber activity, people have been asked to report the matter to the nearest police station or contact the national cybercrime helpline at 1930.

