Karauli District Collector’s Mobile Number Hacked, Public Urged Not To Respond To Suspicious Messages

Karauli: The mobile number of Karauli District Collector Neelabh Saxena was allegedly hacked by a cyber fraudster. An official advisory has been issues to the public and government officials to remain cautious.

According to the administration, the cybercriminal used the District Collector’s display picture (DP) on WhatsApp and sent messages to several contacts impersonating him. As soon as the incident came to light, the Collector issued an immediate appeal asking people not to respond to any messages from the compromised number.

The District Collector has directed that strict legal action be initiated against the cyber fraudster. He stated that instances have come to notice where unidentified mobile numbers and fake social media profiles are attempting to contact people while impersonating him.

In a recent case, an international mobile number (+84906218294) was found using the Collector’s photograph as a profile picture and sending messages to individuals. Saxena clarified that the number is completely fake and not associated with him in any manner.