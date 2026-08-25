ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Karadikallu Hill Shootout Case Transferred To CID For Further Probe

Chamarajanagar: The Karnataka government has transferred the shootout case that took place at Karadikallu Hill in the Shagya zone of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, in which three suspected poachers were killed by forest patrolling personnel, to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

In this regard, director general and inspector general of police MA Salim has directed that the complete case files be personally handed over to the CID investigating officer. A fax message was sent to Chamarajanagar superintendent of police M. Muthuraj informing him that the cases registered at Ramapur, Hanur and Kollegal Rural police stations in connection with the shootout, destruction of alleged poaching camps, damage to a jeep and forest fire incidents have been transferred to the CID with immediate effect.

The police have been directed to hand over all relevant case files to the CID officers in person without delay to facilitate further investigation. The CID Special Cell and the director general of police, Economic Offences, have been instructed to take necessary steps to investigate the cases.

Salim has also directed the concerned officials to submit a detailed report to the department after the investigation is completed. Three men, identified as Antoniswamy (50), John Rose Peter (45) and Kumar (33), were killed in firing by forest personnel in the Shagya area of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday morning. According to a complaint filed by Antoniswamy’s wife, Lourdameri, the three men had gone into the forest on Friday evening along with Mahimadas to search for two cattle that had gone missing.

The complaint alleged that the men slept near a rock in the forest after failing to find the cattle. Mahimadas told the family that he woke up during the night and later fled the spot. According to the complaint, forest personnel opened fire on the three men while they were sleeping around 5 AM. The family has alleged that the men were killed unlawfully and sought action against the forest personnel.

The families of the deceased, along with villagers and representatives from the Karnataka State Farmers' Association, organised a large protest in Hanur town for two days, on August 15 and 16, demanding that the case be handed over to the CBI for investigation.