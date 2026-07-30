Mamata Banerjee's Pet Project 'Kanyashree' To Be Rechristened As 'Kanya Ratna'
Suvendu Adhikari says all benefits under the 'Kanyashree' scheme will continue but under the name of 'Kanya Ratna', reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that the state's flagship welfare scheme 'Kanyashree' would be rechristened as 'Kanya Ratna'.
Addressing media persons after launching the Composite Grants programme for schools in Nabanna state secretariat on Wednesday, Adhikari said that the 'Kanyashree' scheme, which is crucial for empowering the girl child with education would certainly continue but would henceforth be known as 'Kanya Ratna'.
After change of power, doubts were raised over the future of the welfare schemes of the previous government. However, upon assuming office, the new government clarified that no projects benefitting the common people would be discontinued.
The 'Kanyashree Diwas' used to be celebrated with great fanfare in the state on August 14. The Chief Minister confirmed that the event would be held on the same day this year as well under the name, 'Kanya Ratna Diwas'.
He, however, did not state whether there would be any structural changes to the scheme's framework or its implementation. Nabanna sources said that the Education Department will issue detailed guidelines on this matter later.
Under 'Kanyashree', launched in 2013, benefits are disbursed in three stages. Students aged 13 to 18 years receive an annual grant of Rs 1,000. In the next stage, a one-time payment of Rs 25,000 is made once she turns 18 and remains unmarried. This benefit is extended at the third stage — specifically at the postgraduate level in universities — to female students from both science and arts streams.
The primary objective of the scheme is to prevent girls from dropping out of school and to provide them with financial assistance. The initiative has also garnered international acclaim with the scheme winning the prestigious United Nations Public Service Award in 2017.
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