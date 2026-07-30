ETV Bharat / state

Mamata Banerjee's Pet Project 'Kanyashree' To Be Rechristened As 'Kanya Ratna'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that the state's flagship welfare scheme 'Kanyashree' would be rechristened as 'Kanya Ratna'.

Addressing media persons after launching the Composite Grants programme for schools in Nabanna state secretariat on Wednesday, Adhikari said that the 'Kanyashree' scheme, which is crucial for empowering the girl child with education would certainly continue but would henceforth be known as 'Kanya Ratna'.

After change of power, doubts were raised over the future of the welfare schemes of the previous government. However, upon assuming office, the new government clarified that no projects benefitting the common people would be discontinued.

The 'Kanyashree Diwas' used to be celebrated with great fanfare in the state on August 14. The Chief Minister confirmed that the event would be held on the same day this year as well under the name, 'Kanya Ratna Diwas'.