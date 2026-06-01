Kanwariya Injured After Being Shot At By Unknown Assailants In Haridwar
Fellow pilgrims said that a group of youth was drinking on the flyover and opened fire after being confronted by the Kanwariyas.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Haridwar: A Kanwariya(devotee of the Lord Shiva) was shot at while returning from Haridwar with the holy Ganga water late night on Sunday.
The injured youth has been identified as Ajay, a resident of Greater Noida. He was returning to Noida from Haridwar with his companions on Sunday, carrying holy water from the Ganges. As it was late at night, the group of pilgrims decided to halt for an overnight rest along the highway near Gurukul Kangri University.
According to the pilgrims, a group of youths was drinking on the flyover on the highway. While doing so, they were creating a ruckus and using abusive language. The pilgrims asked them to stop making noise, which led to an altercation. It is alleged that shortly thereafter, the youths descended from the flyover and confronted the resting pilgrims and shot at Ajay from point-blank range, holding the weapon against his chest.
The bullet struck his shoulder leaving him severely wounded. Upon receiving information, a team of police arrived at the spot and rushed the injured pilgrim to a nearby private hospital, from where—given his critical state—he was referred to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced treatment. The shooting, which occurred around midnight, triggered a chaotic scene at the location.
The accused are understood to have abandoned a Bullet motorcycle at the scene, which the police have subsequently seized. Five to six other attackers reportedly fled the spot on different motorcycles.
Anuj Singh, SSI, Kankhal Police Station said that the matter is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon.