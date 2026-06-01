ETV Bharat / state

Kanwariya Injured After Being Shot At By Unknown Assailants In Haridwar

Haridwar: A Kanwariya(devotee of the Lord Shiva) was shot at while returning from Haridwar with the holy Ganga water late night on Sunday.

The injured youth has been identified as Ajay, a resident of Greater Noida. He was returning to Noida from Haridwar with his companions on Sunday, carrying holy water from the Ganges. As it was late at night, the group of pilgrims decided to halt for an overnight rest along the highway near Gurukul Kangri University.

According to the pilgrims, a group of youths was drinking on the flyover on the highway. While doing so, they were creating a ruckus and using abusive language. The pilgrims asked them to stop making noise, which led to an altercation. It is alleged that shortly thereafter, the youths descended from the flyover and confronted the resting pilgrims and shot at Ajay from point-blank range, holding the weapon against his chest.