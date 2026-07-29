ETV Bharat / state

Kanwar Yatra: Phased Traffic Curbs To Be Imposed In Western UP

Muzaffarnagar/Ghaziabad: Heavy traffic restrictions will come into force in phases for the annual Kanwar Yatra across western Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. Medical arrangements, CCTV surveillance and deployment of dedicated relief personnel along the ghats have been made in view of the pilgrimage that begins Thursday. Liquor shops and non-vegetarian eateries have also been cleared from the route.

From August 4, there will be a complete ban on vehicular movement on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway (NH-58) and the Ganga canal road in Muzaffarnagar district to facilitate the movement of kanwariyas, they said. Restrictions are expected to affect travel between Delhi, Haridwar, Dehradun and Saharanpur, with commuters likely to face longer journeys and higher bus and taxi fares due to diversions.

Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said heavy vehicles would be barred from key routes from July 30, while all traffic would be prohibited on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and the Ganga canal road in the district from August 4. "Traffic will be diverted to alternate routes to ensure smooth movement of Kanwariyas during the yatra," Kumar told reporters.

Under the diversion plan, traffic from Haridwar and Saharanpur towards Delhi will be routed through Deoband, Pachenda, Mirapur and Mawana in Meerut before reaching the national capital. Return traffic will follow the same route. Officials said the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has made arrangements to operate buses on diversion routes, though passengers are likely to face longer travel times and increased fares because of the additional distance.

The Kanwar Yatra, during which devotees of Lord Shiva collect holy Ganga water from Haridwar and carry it on foot to offer at Shiva temples in their hometowns, will begin on July 30 and conclude on August 11.

In Ghaziabad, the commissionerate police have announced a staggered traffic diversion plan from July 29 to August 12. Heavy goods vehicles entering the city from the Delhi side have been barred from Wednesday morning and will be diverted via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Ganga Expressway and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.

Restrictions on light commercial vehicles, cars, tempos and other passenger vehicles will come into force from the morning of August 5. The Ganga canal embankment road and pipeline road will remain completely closed, while vehicular movement on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be stopped from August 7, except for Dak Kanwariyas.