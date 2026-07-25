Kanwar Yatra In Meerut: PVC Cover For Electricity Poles, Dedicated Teams To Catch Stray Cattle
Municipal commissioner Saurabh Gangwar said 60 vehicles, including 20 tractor-trolleys and 20 e-rickshaws, have been deployed to collect waste generated at camps to shelter Kanwaris.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Meerut: Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Sawan, the Meerut Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh has made special arrangements to avert inconvenience for pilgrims.
While dedicated teams have been formed for sanitation and repairing potholes, over 700 sanitation workers have been deployed to catch stray cattle and dogs. Additionally, for the first time, high-tension electricity poles are being covered with PVC pipes up to a specific height.
"Special sanitation teams have been formed for every route in Meerut. A dedicated cleanliness drive is underway across all major urban routes — including Garh Road, Delhi Road, and Hapur Road — that serve as routes for the Kanwaris. Simultaneously, potholes are being repaired on roads under the Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction," municipal commissioner Saurabh Gangwar said.
He said approximately 468 camps for the Kanwaris are being set up across the district, of which 225 are located in urban areas. Important meetings have already been held with camp organisers. About 60 vehicles — including 20 tractor-trolleys and 20 e-rickshaws — have been deployed to collect waste generated at these camps, and mobile toilets are also being installed, he added.
The Kanwar route within Meerut spans approximately 222 kilometres, divided into eight distinct paths. Instructions have been issued to all concerned parties to finish any remaining tasks within the next day or two so that devotees of Lord Shiva can undertake their journey in a safe environment.
"Enhanced lighting arrangements will be ensured across the district compared to previous years. Additionally, facilities such as bike ambulances and mobile lighting vans will be deployed along the Kanwar routes," district magistrate VK Singh said.
For the first time, the state electricity department is installing PVC pipes on 300 high-tension poles along the Kanwar route to eliminate any risk of power-related accidents.
"PVC pipes are being installed on the poles. Furthermore, we are barricading transformers located near key routes and religious sites — such as the Nath Temple — to ensure the safety of Kanwaris," Rajnikant Mishra, chief engineer (Meerut city area) of the electricity department, said.
A control room has been set up to address any issues, and four dedicated teams for catching stray cattle have been deployed along the Kanwar routes. Similarly, two specific teams have been deployed to capture stray dogs from the neighbourhoods along the route.
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