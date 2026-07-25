ETV Bharat / state

Kanwar Yatra In Meerut: PVC Cover For Electricity Poles, Dedicated Teams To Catch Stray Cattle

Meerut: Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Sawan, the Meerut Municipal Corporation in Uttar Pradesh has made special arrangements to avert inconvenience for pilgrims.

While dedicated teams have been formed for sanitation and repairing potholes, over 700 sanitation workers have been deployed to catch stray cattle and dogs. Additionally, for the first time, high-tension electricity poles are being covered with PVC pipes up to a specific height.

"Special sanitation teams have been formed for every route in Meerut. A dedicated cleanliness drive is underway across all major urban routes — including Garh Road, Delhi Road, and Hapur Road — that serve as routes for the Kanwaris. Simultaneously, potholes are being repaired on roads under the Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction," municipal commissioner Saurabh Gangwar said.

He said approximately 468 camps for the Kanwaris are being set up across the district, of which 225 are located in urban areas. Important meetings have already been held with camp organisers. About 60 vehicles — including 20 tractor-trolleys and 20 e-rickshaws — have been deployed to collect waste generated at these camps, and mobile toilets are also being installed, he added.

The Kanwar route within Meerut spans approximately 222 kilometres, divided into eight distinct paths. Instructions have been issued to all concerned parties to finish any remaining tasks within the next day or two so that devotees of Lord Shiva can undertake their journey in a safe environment.