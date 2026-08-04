ETV Bharat / state

Kanwar Yatra: UP Plans Helicopter Flower Showers For Kanwariyas Across 7 Western Districts

'Kanwariyas' take out a 'Kanwar Yatra' procession with an idol of Lord Shiva during the holy month of 'Sawan', in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. ( PTI )

Lucknow: Kanwariyas on western Uttar Pradesh's major routes will receive an aerial floral welcome, as the state government plans flower showers from a helicopter across seven districts on August 9 and 10.

According to the detailed schedule issued by the government, the helicopter will depart from Lucknow for Baghpat at around 8 am on August 9. Flower petals will be showered on kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) in the Baghpat region from 10.30 am to 11.15 am.

The helicopter will then fly to Saharanpur, where devotees will receive a floral welcome from 11.45 am to 12.45 pm. The programme will continue in Muzaffarnagar from 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm, followed by Meerut from 3.45 pm to 4.30 pm. The helicopter's total flying time on the first day will be six hours and 10 minutes.