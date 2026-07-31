ETV Bharat / state

Kanwar Mela Begins In Haridwar, Holy City Expects Arrival Of 5 Crore Devotees; School Holiday Till August 11

Haridwar: Kanwar Mela formally kicked off at the holy city of Haridwar on Thursday, with the onset of Sawan month. The Uttarakhand government deployed thousands of security personnel, ordered major traffic diversions, and shut down schools in the region.

In view of the fact that there will be an estimated 5 crore pilgrims in total at Kanwar Mela this year, various administrative arrangements have been made. The schools and Anganwadis in Haridwar district have been closed till August 11, but online classes will continue unabatedly.

For the purpose of managing such a huge number of pilgrims, the entire mela ground has been divided into 18 super zones, 40 zones, and 141 sectors. There has been a heavy deployment of security forces, including 6,000 policemen, 13 companies of paramilitary forces, and PAC forces. The Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and dog squads are on high alert at vital places.

The holy city has witnessed the departure of foot pilgrims, known as Kanwariyas, from Har-ki-Pauri with Ganga water, reciting “Bol Bam” and “Har Har Mahadev”. There have also been sightings of larger Kanwars proceeding via major roads. The officials have reported that the high-speed ‘Dak Kanwar’ phase will gain momentum during the Shravan Shivratri festival to be celebrated on August 11.