Kanwar Mela Begins In Haridwar, Holy City Expects Arrival Of 5 Crore Devotees; School Holiday Till August 11
There has been a heavy deployment of security forces, including 6,000 policemen, 13 companies of paramilitary forces, and PAC forces.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 3:25 AM IST
Haridwar: Kanwar Mela formally kicked off at the holy city of Haridwar on Thursday, with the onset of Sawan month. The Uttarakhand government deployed thousands of security personnel, ordered major traffic diversions, and shut down schools in the region.
In view of the fact that there will be an estimated 5 crore pilgrims in total at Kanwar Mela this year, various administrative arrangements have been made. The schools and Anganwadis in Haridwar district have been closed till August 11, but online classes will continue unabatedly.
For the purpose of managing such a huge number of pilgrims, the entire mela ground has been divided into 18 super zones, 40 zones, and 141 sectors. There has been a heavy deployment of security forces, including 6,000 policemen, 13 companies of paramilitary forces, and PAC forces. The Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and dog squads are on high alert at vital places.
The holy city has witnessed the departure of foot pilgrims, known as Kanwariyas, from Har-ki-Pauri with Ganga water, reciting “Bol Bam” and “Har Har Mahadev”. There have also been sightings of larger Kanwars proceeding via major roads. The officials have reported that the high-speed ‘Dak Kanwar’ phase will gain momentum during the Shravan Shivratri festival to be celebrated on August 11.
Talking about the civic preparations for Kumbh Mela 2019, Uttarakhand Transport Minister Pradeep Batra stated that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is all set to extend traditional hospitality under the concept of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. He said that road repairs and filling potholes in the roads, both internal and highways, have been completed for the purpose.
There has been strong support for the administrative preparations from the religious and sadhus fraternity. Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, has appealed to the pilgrims not to make it an event of addiction and avoid the DJ sound system.
High officials of law and order, such as ADG (Law and Order) V. Murugesan and IG Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop, had asked for being highly alert in order to avoid small arguments from becoming big fights. Strict surveillance is ordered in the matter of provocative songs through loudspeakers or provocative messages or any such things through social media which might upset peace.
Mayur Dixit, Haridwar District Magistrate, emphasised flawless coordination among departments, and SSP Navneet Singh advised the ground staff to carry raincoats and flashlights because it is predicted that it would rain constantly during the pilgrimage period.