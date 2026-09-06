ETV Bharat / state

Kanthapuram Says Shariat Will Continue To Be Proclaimed Despite Opposition

Kozhikode: Islamic scholar Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, who courted controversy following his remarks about the public appearance of Muslim women, has said that Shariat will continue to be proclaimed even if it is opposed.

Earlier, Kanthapuram's remarks that bringing women onto public platforms would lead to "great destruction" had triggered reactions from several prominent people, including Chief Minister VD Satheesan, who described the view as an idea from the 19th century.

Speaking at an International Milad Conference in Kozhikode on Saturday night, Kanthapuram said Shariat (Islamic law) was the Shariat of Allah and was taught by the Prophet.

"When we speak of Shariat, it is the Shariat of Allah—the Shariat taught by the Messenger," he said. Allah's Beloved taught that a group of people upholding Shariat would remain until the Day of Judgment and continue to speak of it, he said.