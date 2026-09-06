Kanthapuram Says Shariat Will Continue To Be Proclaimed Despite Opposition
Speaking at an International Milad Conference in Kozhikode, Kanthapuram said Shariat (Islamic law) was the Shariat of Allah and was taught by the Prophet.
By PTI
Published : September 6, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Kozhikode: Islamic scholar Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, who courted controversy following his remarks about the public appearance of Muslim women, has said that Shariat will continue to be proclaimed even if it is opposed.
Earlier, Kanthapuram's remarks that bringing women onto public platforms would lead to "great destruction" had triggered reactions from several prominent people, including Chief Minister VD Satheesan, who described the view as an idea from the 19th century.
Speaking at an International Milad Conference in Kozhikode on Saturday night, Kanthapuram said Shariat (Islamic law) was the Shariat of Allah and was taught by the Prophet.
"When we speak of Shariat, it is the Shariat of Allah—the Shariat taught by the Messenger," he said. Allah's Beloved taught that a group of people upholding Shariat would remain until the Day of Judgment and continue to speak of it, he said.
"No matter who opposes it, the Shariat of Allah—the Shariat shown by the Prophet—will continue to be proclaimed here," he said.
He also expressed his desire to hold a Shariat conference in every district of Keralam. Expressing my hope that all of you will come together and cooperate with it," he said.
Following the controversy, Kanthapuram had clarified his remarks on women, saying he was not among those who advocate that women be buried or confined and asserting that several women were being provided education and opportunities.
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