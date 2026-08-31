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Kanthapuram Remarks On Women's Public Presence Trigger Political Storm In Keralam

Ernakulam: Remarks by prominent Muslim Sunni cleric Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar on women's participation in public life, along with a circular issued by his Samastha faction regarding Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, have triggered a major political and social controversy in Keralam.

Kanthapuram reportedly maintained that bringing or displaying women before non-mahram men (someone with whom marriage is permissible) during religious celebrations and other public programmes was inappropriate. Reiterating his position at the 'Hubbur Rasool' (love to the messenger) conference here the other day, he said women entering the public sphere could lead to serious social consequences and advocated what he described as a modest life for women.

Kanthapuram is currently serving as the 10th Grand Mufti of India was elected Grand Mufti of India in February 2019, by the All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, a national body of Sunni clerics at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

The cleric's remarks drew sharp criticism from political leaders across party lines, minister, women's rights advocates and cultural figures, who described them as regressive and contrary to constitutional principles of equality and personal freedom.

Kanthapuram Stands Firm Amid Criticism

Amid the mounting controversy, Kanthapuram stood by his position and asserted his right, as a religious scholar, to advise members of the community on matters concerning religious practices.

He reportedly said that criticism would not force him to retreat from his views.

According to Kanthapuram's interpretation of Islamic religious practices, the purdah system was intended to prescribe boundaries governing interactions between women and unrelated men.

His remarks, however, triggered widespread debate over the distinction between religious guidance and the constitutional rights of women to education, employment, political participation and public life.

Circular Over Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations Sparks Row

The controversy originated from a joint circular issued to Mahal (parish) and Madrassa (school) committees by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar and E Sulaiman Musliyar, the general secretary and president, respectively, of the Samastha faction associated with Kanthapuram.

The circular, issued in connection with Milad-un-Nabi (Milad-i-Sherif or Nabidinam) celebrations on August 26, reportedly advised organisers against bringing young women into gatherings involving unrelated men.

It also objected to women being presented on public stages and participating in road-based religious programmes in a manner the organisation considered inconsistent with its interpretation of Islamic principles.

The circular instructed Mahal office-bearers and Madrassa committees to ensure that religious programmes followed prescribed Islamic standards and warned against incorporating practices considered contrary to those principles.

As the controversy intensified, Kanthapuram reiterated his stand, further fuelling the political and social debate.

Political Leaders Condemn Remarks

Several leaders of the oppositions Left parties and the ruling Congress strongly criticised the statements.

Former Health Minister K K Shailaja of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), in a social media post, reportedly said attempts to confine women to their homes were incompatible with contemporary Kerala, where Muslim women have made significant achievements in politics, the judiciary, science and local self-government.

CPI(M) Central Committee member P K Sreemathi objected to the use of expressions such as "displaying" or "parading" in reference to women, arguing that such terminology was insulting and dehumanising.

Senior CPI(M) leader A K Balan also criticised the remarks, saying anti-women positions could not be accepted.