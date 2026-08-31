Kanthapuram Remarks On Women's Public Presence Trigger Political Storm In Keralam
The 10th Grand Mufti of India said that women entering the public sphere could lead to serious social consequences and the modest life for women.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Ernakulam: Remarks by prominent Muslim Sunni cleric Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar on women's participation in public life, along with a circular issued by his Samastha faction regarding Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, have triggered a major political and social controversy in Keralam.
Kanthapuram reportedly maintained that bringing or displaying women before non-mahram men (someone with whom marriage is permissible) during religious celebrations and other public programmes was inappropriate. Reiterating his position at the 'Hubbur Rasool' (love to the messenger) conference here the other day, he said women entering the public sphere could lead to serious social consequences and advocated what he described as a modest life for women.
Kanthapuram is currently serving as the 10th Grand Mufti of India was elected Grand Mufti of India in February 2019, by the All India Tanzeem Ulama-e-Islam, a national body of Sunni clerics at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.
The cleric's remarks drew sharp criticism from political leaders across party lines, minister, women's rights advocates and cultural figures, who described them as regressive and contrary to constitutional principles of equality and personal freedom.
Kanthapuram Stands Firm Amid Criticism
Amid the mounting controversy, Kanthapuram stood by his position and asserted his right, as a religious scholar, to advise members of the community on matters concerning religious practices.
He reportedly said that criticism would not force him to retreat from his views.
According to Kanthapuram's interpretation of Islamic religious practices, the purdah system was intended to prescribe boundaries governing interactions between women and unrelated men.
His remarks, however, triggered widespread debate over the distinction between religious guidance and the constitutional rights of women to education, employment, political participation and public life.
Circular Over Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations Sparks Row
The controversy originated from a joint circular issued to Mahal (parish) and Madrassa (school) committees by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar and E Sulaiman Musliyar, the general secretary and president, respectively, of the Samastha faction associated with Kanthapuram.
The circular, issued in connection with Milad-un-Nabi (Milad-i-Sherif or Nabidinam) celebrations on August 26, reportedly advised organisers against bringing young women into gatherings involving unrelated men.
It also objected to women being presented on public stages and participating in road-based religious programmes in a manner the organisation considered inconsistent with its interpretation of Islamic principles.
The circular instructed Mahal office-bearers and Madrassa committees to ensure that religious programmes followed prescribed Islamic standards and warned against incorporating practices considered contrary to those principles.
As the controversy intensified, Kanthapuram reiterated his stand, further fuelling the political and social debate.
Political Leaders Condemn Remarks
Several leaders of the oppositions Left parties and the ruling Congress strongly criticised the statements.
Former Health Minister K K Shailaja of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), in a social media post, reportedly said attempts to confine women to their homes were incompatible with contemporary Kerala, where Muslim women have made significant achievements in politics, the judiciary, science and local self-government.
CPI(M) Central Committee member P K Sreemathi objected to the use of expressions such as "displaying" or "parading" in reference to women, arguing that such terminology was insulting and dehumanising.
Senior CPI(M) leader A K Balan also criticised the remarks, saying anti-women positions could not be accepted.
Congress leader Jinto John criticised the remarks in a social media post, questioning whether women were expected to remain confined to their homes and appear in public only when permitted by men. He argued that restricting women from public spaces was not the solution to inappropriate behaviour or attitudes among men. He termed the circular to 'Kanthapuram version of Manusmriti'.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, described the directive as an infringement on women's constitutional rights and accused political opponents of remaining silent because of electoral considerations.
Prominent thinker M N Karassery also reacted strongly, arguing that views contrary to constitutional principles of gender equality and personal freedom could not be accepted in a democratic society.
Minister Bindu Cites Constitutional Rights
Keralam Minister for Labour, Women and Child Development, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Bindu Krishna criticised both the circular and Kanthapuram's subsequent remarks, saying religious freedom could not override the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.
While every citizen has the right to practise and profess their religion, she said, constitutional guarantees relating to equality, dignity and individual freedom applied equally to women and men.
Bindu pointed to the achievements of women in politics, public administration and other sectors and said women had repeatedly demonstrated their ability to lead in every sphere of society.
She also highlighted the growing participation of women in education, local self-government and public administration in Kerala.
According to the minister, suggesting that women should not enter public life was unacceptable in a modern democratic society.
Youth Organisations Join Criticism
Student and youth organisations, including the Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), also criticised the directive, describing it as regressive and out of touch with contemporary social realities.
They pointed to the contributions of Kerala women in the judiciary, science, politics and public life, recalling the achievements of Justice M Fathima Beevi, the first woman judge of the Supreme Court of India.
Debate Over Faith And Women's Rights
The controversy has reopened a wider debate in Keralam over religious practices, personal freedom and women's constitutional rights.
While Kanthapuram and his supporters maintain that the circular concerns religious discipline and adherence to their interpretation of Islamic practices, critics argue that statements discouraging women from entering public life raise broader questions about gender equality and individual freedom.
The debate continues to generate strong reactions across Kerala, with political leaders and social organisations increasingly framing the issue as one involving the constitutional rights, dignity and freedom of women.
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